Town Crier: Help Yourself

NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, 12-section education program for family, partners, friends and significant others of adults living with mental illness. NAMI Casper, the local organization of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is offering its NAMI Family-to-Family education program on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. through April 6.

The course is designed to help all family members understand and support their loved one living with mental illness while maintaining their own well-being. Thousands of families describe the program as life-changing. The program is taught by trained teachers who are also family members and know what it is like to have a loved one living with mental illness.

Contact Amy Freye at 860-908-2233 or NAMI Casper at 234-0440 to register.

Apply for instrument giveaway

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and The Hill Music Company are currently accepting applications for the 5th Annual 2020 Instrument Giveaway. Students grades 9-12 are given the opportunity to win a brand new “step up” wind or string instrument by submitting an essay on “what my instrument means to me.” Applications are due March 20 and require recommendations from educators. The student selected as the winner must be able to attend Hill Music Company’s annual sale in Casper on May 1 or 2 to select their new instrument.