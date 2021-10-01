Town Crier: Help Yourself

Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groupsDue to COVID-19, there are no in-person suicide grief support groups at this time. However, there are Zoom support meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month that are announced and with invitation on J.R’s Hunt; for life Facebook support page. Join the page and watch for the announcement invitation and join. These are confidential and closed to the public. You must join via the Zoom application/invitation to attend. If you have problems, they can also FaceTime you into the meetings. Once you join the Facebook group you may message with any questions.

Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, Casper has re-instituted social distance at the pantry. The agency is also limiting the number of patrons inside the pantry to six at one time. This is necessary because new COVID cases have sky rocketed and Wyoming’s overall vaccination rate is among the lowest in the country. For more information contact Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732 email her at mbudenske@aol.com or message her on Facebook.

