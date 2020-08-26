Town Crier: Help Yourself

Help Yourself
Bag blowout sale in effect
Bag blowout sale at Methodist Thrift. Just what you were waiting for...the United Methodist Thrift Shop’s annual “Fill Our Bag Challenge” is here beginning Saturday, August 29. Use their grocery bags, fill them to the brim. If they can tie the top, it’s yours for $5. They’ll be bringing out more each day as they have room to fill the racks and shelves back up with what we’ve priced. Clothes for the family, shoes, workout attire, linens, kitchen and decorating treasures, and a special basket of jewelry to stuff one more item in the bag. While you’re there, take a look at the fine jewelry pieces that are not included in the sale. You’ll jump on the chance to sparkle up for the fall. Check out the Facebook page to see samples of 10K, 14K, and sterling eye-poppers. Find them on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
Open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 2111 East 12th Street in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, helping our friends and neighbors. The challenge is on.
Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groups
Due to COVID 19, there are no in-person suicide grief support groups at this time. However there are Zoom support meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month that are announced and with invitation on J.R’s Hunt; for life Facebook support page. Join the page and watch for the announcement invitation and join. These are confidential and closed to the public. You must join via the Zoom application /invitation to attend. If you have problems, they can also FaceTime you into the meetings. Once you join the Facebook group you may message with any questions.
Updated food pantry list
- Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. Eugene, 307-462-6821
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights community center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 307-224-4104 (X 7);
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 265-9121. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.
- First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m., 258-9646
- First Christian Church, sandwich ministry begins Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon in breezeway at First United Methodist Church downtown. Info: debmestas@gmail.com
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 234-4381, foodbank@mvbccasper.com
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and go format, 265-0242
- Central Wyoming Rescue Mission serves weekday breakfast, 6:30 to 7 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., dinner, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays brunch, 11 a.m., dinner 5 to 5:30 p.m. The mission will also distribute 60 food pantry boxes on Wednesdays starting at 10 a.m., first come, first served until the boxes are gone.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown), 1 to 6 p.m., 277-715
- Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
UU Casper continues online
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is currently collaborating with the UU Fellowship of Laramie to hold joint online services each Sunday at 10 a.m. Visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend.
On August 30, Athne Machdane and Elizabeth Otto will lead the annual “Water Communion,” which serves as an opportunity to consider the importance of water. Participants are invited to submit videos, poems, essays or photos to share water’s symbolism and meaning. On September 6, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the September worship theme “Imagination.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Free health coaching by phone
Natural Grocers is offering free one-on-one health coaching sessions right now (by phone or Microsoft Teams only) for anyone who is interested. Classes focus on nutrition as it relates to health. Examples of topics covered are general nutrition, nutrition and sleep, pregnancy, athletic performance, anxiety, weight loss, digestion issues (as they relate to nutrition) and more.
The way to sign up for these is by calling Natural Grocers (265-0909) during business hours and asking to schedule a coaching session with the nutritional health coach. Customers are also eligible to receive a $5 off coupon (one per quarter) after completing a coaching session, if they are signed up for the (also free) Natural Grocers rewards program. That's $20 off annually if they complete a session every quarter. The sessions are one hour long.
August mobile food pantries
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
"Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week's worth of food for a family of four." added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times, or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies' website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contacting Myriam at 232-4020.
- August 28, Evansville, TBA. Aspen T. Park
- August 29, Evanston, 1 to 3 p.m. 101 Commerce Dr.
- August 29, Wright, 1 to 3 p.m. 1121 Elkhorn Dr.
Codependency women's group starts
A 12 steps Overcoming Codependency women's group will be held at Restoration Church, 411 S. Walsh Dr., to July 20, 4:45 to 6 p.m. every Monday evening. Come to the front of the building where the office is located. There will be a sign there to welcome newcomers.
News about honeylocust bugs
Honeylocust trees in Casper and surrounding communities are experiencing severe leaf loss due to high populations of the Honeylocust Plant Bug. These bugs at high populations keep the honeylocust leaves from emerging. They eat the leaves faster than they can emerge. The good news is that there are effective controls to stop the plant bug. Contact your local horticulture outlets or arborist businesses to find out what to use and how these insecticides work. Tom Heald, owner, Wyoming Plant Company.
No Better Breathers
The American Lung Association has recommended Better Breathers Clubs to cancel all meetings through August 31 due to COVID-19.
If you are interested in getting more information in the meantime, you can go to the American Lung Association website and sign up for virtual meetings they have available.
Designed by the American Lung Association, the Better Breathers is a support group for patients with chronic lung diseases and their caregivers. It offers tools and encouragement for managing COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, lung cancer and other chronic lung disorders. It is locally facilitated by the NERD Health and Wellness Center.
The Better Breathers meets on the fourth Thursday of every month and offers presentations on exercise, breathing techniques, supplemental oxygen and general medication education, among other topics. For questions or to sign up for the Better Breathers Club, call 577-2929.
Food for Thought offers online marketplace
The Wyoming Food for Thought Online Marketplace will open at 5 p.m. on Mondays and close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, with the Food for Thought Drive-Thru to take place on Fridays between 2 to 4 p.m. at the Food for Thought Program Center, 900 Saint John St.
Customers will start by selecting their drive-thru pick-up time via the Drive-Thru Time Window Registration form on the website. Upon receiving a confirmation email, a link to the Online Marketplace will be provided to shop.
SNAP users will also have access to this opportunity.
To learn more about the Food for Thought Online Marketplace and Drive-Thru, visit the website at www.wyfftp.org or call 307-337-1703.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project works to create a strong and vibrant local food system. This is an integral part of ending hunger in the community. When every person has access to good and healthy food, the community is better for it; health issues go down, mental health improves and the community becomes stronger.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
Third, social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. People might have to wait in their cars during times there are a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Free online dance classes
Enjoy free online dance classes at https://facebook.com/yvonne.e.anderson.
Garden in place
Due to virus concerns, the Wyoming Plant Company garden center is now offering succulent classes as take and make at home projects. Choices include succulents in a tea cup, dish gardening and vertical gardens. They supply all materials. Prices vary. If interested, please stop by the garden center at 358 S. Ash St., or call 262-2963 to reserve your take and make.
No visitors at detention center
Effective immediately the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office has canceled all public visiting at the Natrona County Detention Center. Professional visitors will be subjected to a health screening prior to the admittance into the secure portion of the facility. The cancellation was re-evaluated on April 6, 2020.
Upon recommendation of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control, it is asked that community members practice social distancing and avoid public gatherings.
No changes to CATC/the Bus
ATC / The Bus does not anticipate any changes in service or schedules at this time due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
CATC / The Bus will continue to monitor this outbreak and they will pass along any new information that becomes available.
At Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC), their first priority is the safety and health of passengers, employees and community members. With the emergence of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in many regions of the country and as near as the central Colorado Rocky Mountain region, CATC has moved to upgraded bus cleaning protocols and frequency. They are taking this proactive approach to protect passengers, employees and community members.
CATC / The Bus’s upgraded protocols include the wiping down of all touch surfaces in each bus paying particular attention to the operator’s area and boarding door area of each bus twice daily along with disinfectant treatment of each unit every evening at the end of the service day. The staff and operators have all been trained in these procedures. All products used are approved by the USEPA as environmentally safe and have been determined to be the most effective products for eliminating the virus on environmental surfaces.
They are working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department (CNCHD) to monitor the progression of the COVID-19 outbreak and they will make changes to their cleaning and disinfecting protocols based upon their recommendations moving forward.
You can keep yourself and others healthy by not traveling when you are sick, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, avoiding touching your face and eyes, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly.
