‘Where Art Meets Grief’ support group for youth

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is partnering with the Nicolaysen Art Museum to expand their grief support for youth. “Where Art Meets Grief” is a special program that helps young people ages 6-18 express the experience of grief through art. “Grief care for children and teens is different than for adults due to the child’s developmental stages in life compared to what adults experienced about death,” says CWHT Grief Care Coordinator Todd von Gunten. “Kids struggle to express themselves verbally regarding death and loss. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions provides ‘Where Art Meets Grief’ to allow kids to express themselves through art and images.” The groups meet at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming the third week of every month from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Kids ages 6 to 10 will meet on Tuesdays, ages 11-18 will meet Thursdays, and the program is free of charge and open to all youth in the community. For more information and to register for “Where Art Meets Grief” or the Winter Grief Support Group, please call Todd at (307) 577-4832 or email toddv@centralwyominghospice.org.

USDA Child Care Food Program

Wyoming Child and Family Development, Inc. announces the sponsorship of the Child Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge in accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Income chart below is to be used in determining eligibility for free and reduced price meals and milk. Chart is effective from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 The chart lists household size and annual, monthly and weekly income.

One: annual, $25,142; monthly, $2,096; weekly, $484 Two: annual, $33,874; monthly, $2,823; weekly, $652 Three: annual, $42,606; monthly, $3,551; weekly, $820 Four: annual,$51,338; monthly,$4,279; weekly, $988 Five: annual, $60,070; monthly, $5,006; weekly, $1,156 Six: annual, $68,802; monthly, $5,734; weekly,$1,324 Seven: annual, $77,534; monthly, $6,462; weekly, $1,492 Eight: annual,$86,266; monthly, $7,189; weekly, $1,659

For each additional family member add $8,732 annually; $728 monthly; $168 weekly Meals will be provided at the facilities listed below:

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Casper 301 West B Casper, WY 82601 Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Early Head Star t 160 N. Washington Casper, WY 82601

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Mills 4981 W. Buick St. Mills, WY 82644

