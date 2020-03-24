Town Crier: Help Yourself

Help Yourself
New sites for takeaway meals
New sites have been added to the NCSD Food Service takeaway meals for children. NCSD will provide a takeaway meal, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., to all individuals under the age of 18. Individuals may pick-up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing at the following sites: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club Main Branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School and Verda James Elementary. Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick-up the meal.
March caregivers canceled
The March Caregivers Meeting to be held on March 31, 2020, has been canceled. We are planning to have our next meeting on April 28 at 5:30 p.m. If you have any questions, please call Jerri at 337-1200 or 577-5204. Stay safe and see you in April.
Mindful Warriors postponed
The Mindful Warrior Project will not meet on March 21 and April 4 as normally planned. The next class on mindfulness meditation will be held on April 18. This is a free program for veterans facilitated by David Allhusen, LCSW. Classes are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the First United Methodist Church at 8:30 a.m. Mr. Allhusen can be reached at the Casper VA CBOC Clinic for any questions.
Updated food pantry list
Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, 267-7430, closed.
College Heights Community Center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, 224-4104, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 265-9121, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, 258-9646, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m.
Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, 577-1041, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., 265-0242, grab and go, call for appointment.
Restoration Fellowship food pantry, 411 S. Walsh Drive, 235-9100, every Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m.
Salvation Army food pantry, 441 S. Center St., 234-2002, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon.
Salvation Army, 441 S. Center St., is now serving breakfast from 9 to 10 a.m., and lunch, 1 to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, 234-2002, grab and go.
First Christian Church, King’s Corner, 112 S Beech Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, sack lunches provided.
First United Methodist Church, King's Corner, 112 S Beech Street, hot meal, 5:50 p.m., Tuesday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Central Wyoming Rescue Mission serves breakfast, 7 to 8 a.m., lunch 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,. and dinner, 6 to 7 p.m.
Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732, mbudenske@aol.com.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. We are maintaining our normal hours of operation 10 a.m., to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for our volunteers.
Third, social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. We might have to make people wait in their cars during times we have a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for our volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732 mbudenske@aol.com.
UW extension changes private pesticide procedure
The University of Wyoming Extension has implemented an online process for those seeking private applicator pesticide licenses in light of the University of Wyoming suspending all in-person activities until May 15 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Extension pesticide training coordinator Jeff Edwards said those interested can go to http://bit.ly/applicatorprep, click the Private Applicators tab, and have two options under Licensing. All of the required files are linked in the website, said Edwards.
Option 1. Self-study and take-home workbook: Download or print the core manual, print the Private Applicator Workbook, print the private applicator license application, read the core manual, complete the take-home workbook by answering questions in the workbook, completely fill out the private applicator license application, and mail the completed take-home workbook and the private applicator license application to: Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Technical Services Division, 2219 Carey Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82002
Option 2. Electronically scan and email the completed take-home workbook and the private applicator license application to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at agrtshelpdesk@wyo.gov.
No visitors at detention center
Effective immediately the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled all public visiting at the Natrona County Detention Center. Professional visitors will be subjected to a health screening prior to the admittance into the secure portion of the facility. The cancellation will be re-evaluated on April 6, 2020.
Upon recommendation of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control, it is asked that community members practice social distancing, and avoid public gatherings.
Dish gardening March 28
Spring is coming and the Wyoming Plant Company is celebrating with a unique class called dish gardening. As the name suggests we’ll be using dishes that are about three inches deep and planted with indoor succulents and decorative rocks to create a one of a kind personal gift perfect for the office or kitchen sill. We’ll provide all of the supplies. The class will be held at the Garden Center located at 358 S. Ash St., in Casper on Saturday, March 28, at 11 a.m. The cost of the class is $35. To register give us a call 262-2963 or stop by to sign up. If you have a family heirloom dish you’d like planted bring it.
Book sale and pre-sales canceled
The April book sale at the library has been canceled. The next sale will take place in conjunction with the NicFest in June. Effective immediately and until further notice, the Friends of the Library are not accepting any donations (books, magazines, etc.) The Friends of the Library thanks you for your ongoing support and looks forward to resuming the regular activities and schedules.
No changes to CATC/the Bus
ATC / The Bus does not anticipate any changes in service or schedules at this time due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
CATC / The Bus will continue to monitor this outbreak and we will pass along any new information that becomes available.
At Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC), our first priority is the safety and health of passengers, employees, and community members. With the emergence of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in many regions of the country and, as of yesterday, as near as the central Colorado Rocky Mountain region, CATC has moved to upgraded bus cleaning protocols and frequency. We are taking this proactive approach to protect our passengers, employees, and community members in the event that COVID-19 makes its way into our central Wyoming community.
CATC / The Bus’s upgraded protocols include the wiping down of all touch surfaces in each bus paying particular attention to the operator’s area and boarding door area of each bus twice daily along with disinfectant treatment of each unit every evening at the end of the service day. Our staff and operators have all been trained in these procedures. All products used are approved by the USEPA as environmentally safe and have been determined to be the most effective products for eliminating the virus on environmental surfaces.
We are working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department (CNCHD) to monitor the progression of the COVID-19 outbreak and we will make changes to our cleaning and disinfecting protocols based upon their recommendations moving forward.
You can keep yourself and others healthy by not traveling when you are sick, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, avoiding touching your face and eyes, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly.
Mural entries due April 15
The Casper Mural Project is excited to announce our inaugural Call for Entry. Our group was conceived after the success of the Reeb Memorial Mural and our goal is to continue to beautify and ignite the Casper community with public art. We are inviting all artists or teams of artists demonstrating the ability to execute a successful mural project to submit proposals for one to four murals that will be located in the downtown district of Casper. All ideas must explore or interpret one of the following themes: Women of Wyoming, Wind of Wyoming, The Wild of Wyoming, The Wonder-LANDS of Wyoming.
We look forward to exploring all the artistic visions that the people of Casper and Wyoming have to offer. Proposals are due April 15th, 2020. Please email all submissions and any questions to caspermuralsASC@gmail.com.
Bulging inventory at Methodist thrift
Getting excited about dressing for a sparkling event? Needing to replace some winter wear? Looking for some sheets, towels or kitchen utensils? The shop offers a wide selection of jeans for the whole family, all sizes, great variety waiting for you. The Casper community has donated beautiful new or lightly used items, priced just right to feel good about a bargain.
The racks are bulging! Come shop before the semi-annual season turnaround at the end of the month. The shop will be closed March 30-April 5 to bring out all-new inventory.
April 6 will begin the spring and summer collection. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, staying right here in the community. Shop Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On your way out, check out kids’ grab bags and a basket of fresh baked treats.
Poverty Resistance Food Pantry
The Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, was founded in 1987, and is committed to helping reduce hunger in the community.
Community support in the form of small donations has been critical in allowing the pantry to remain open and serving low income folks.
The organization is run by volunteers logging in more than 190 hours a month. Total food distributed in 2019 was 537,122 pounds.
The organization provided 30,357 food baskets in 2019 and served a hot lunch to more than 50 individuals a day. The pantry is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The food pantry is supported by private donations and small fundraisers. Mary Ann is one of the original founders of the organization and continues to raise funds for the program.
When you see Mary Ann out and about face painting little kids, please drop some spare change into her jar. Buy one of her painted rocks or some of her art.
Drop some cash in the donation box at the pantry, or mail a check to the pantry.
For more information about Poverty Resistance Food Pantry email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, Friend her on Facebook or phone her at 307-215-4732.
NAMI family to family
NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, eight-session education program for family, partners, friends and significant others of adults living with mental illness. NAMI Casper, the local organization of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is offering its NAMI Family-to-Family education program for the spring on Mondays at 5:30 p.m., beginning April 6.
The course is designed to help all family members understand and support their loved one living with mental illness while maintaining their own well-being. Thousands of families describe the program as life-changing. The program is taught by trained teachers who are also family members and know what it is like to have a loved one living with mental illness.
Contact Amy Freye at 860-908-2233 or NAMI Casper at 234-0440 to register.
Apply for instrument giveaway
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and The Hill Music Company are currently accepting applications for the 5th Annual 2020 Instrument Giveaway. Students grades 9-12 are given the opportunity to win a brand new “step up” wind or string instrument by submitting an essay on “what my instrument means to me.” Applications are due March 20 and require recommendations from educators. The student selected as the winner must be able to attend Hill Music Company’s annual sale in Casper on May 1 or 2 to select their new instrument.
For so many students, a new step-up instrument can make all of the difference — especially as they begin to think about their futures as young musicians post-graduation — but often, the cost of a new instrument is too great for students and parents to take on. Please help spread the word to young musicians who could benefit from a prize like this.
For more information and to download the application, visit wyomingsymphony.org/instrument-giveaway.
For more information as well as a download link for the application, visit wyomingsymphony.org/instrument-giveaway.
FamilySearch Workshop
In your quest to discover your family history it might be time to take another look at FamilySearch’s online offerings. The genealogy giant’s free online databases of digitized historical documents have now surpassed 2 billion images of genealogy records with millions more being added weekly from countries around the world. The free genealogy records include censuses, birth, marriage, death, court, immigration and other document types that are invaluable for individuals to make personal family history discoveries and connections. Join the Natrona County Library to learn about using the free genealogical website, FamilySearch.org, in three parts. They will be using the computers at the library to set up your own account and then begin searching records for your own family.
Tuesday, April 14, from 5:50 to 7 p.m.; Finding elusive records/sources that do not have indexes.
Attend one or all of the programs; it is not necessary for you to attend the first in the series in order to attend the others. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Divorce Care at HPCC
Divorce Care takes place every Monday through March 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Highland Park Community Church, room 1326. For more information see hpcc.church/family.
Order trees now
Order seedling trees now from University of Wyoming Extension. There are 45 specimens of premium quality seedling trees, shrubs and grasses available. Order early while supply is the best. Order now for early May delivery. For more information call 235-9400.
Watercolor on Saturday
Art 321 announces its newly-designed Saturday morning watercolor group from 10 a.m. to noon for those who have ever wanted to learn or improve watercolor painting techniques. Each week a new technique is discussed and demonstrated. Friendly, helpful critiques as well as one-to-one instruction are always offered by group leader Ellen Black. The cost is only $5 and pre-registration is not required. For those completely new to watercolor painting, supplies can be borrowed at no additional cost.
Healing Hands for cancer survivors, caregivers
Healing Hands for cancer survivors and caregivers is held Thursday at 7:15 p.m. and Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Theraexpressions Meditation Studio, 351 S. Beech St., Ste. 3. Monthly memberships are $40 and walk-ins are $12. Enjoy restorative yoga, Reiki EFT, sound healing, Nidra meditation and vision boards to envision your life and reframe your thoughts.
New spiritual group forming
Seeking those in Casper who are already familiar with the Abraham/Hicks, Law of Attraction spiritual teachings. The goal would be to have regular gatherings to discuss the finer points and learn more from each other. The motivation is not to convince anyone of the validity or veracity of the material, but find those like-minded individuals who would enjoy sharing with each other and learning how to apply these teachings to daily life. If interested, please contact Sue at Angelwise50@gmail.com (this is an email address, not a website).
Casper Boxing Club helps those with Parkinson's
Rock Steady Boxing at the Casper Boxing Club, located at 910 Barbara Street, is helping those with Parkinson’s disease, a degenerative movement disorder which can cause deterioration of motor skills, balance, speech and sensory function. Rock Steady Boxing at The Casper Boxing Club gives those living with Parkinson’s disease hope by offering a non-contact, boxing-inspired fitness routine proving to dramatically improve their quality of life.
Rock Steady Boxing at The Casper Boxing Club offers Parkinson’s patients and their families the opportunity to come in and observe a class in progress. The group provides literature about the program and a chance to speak with certified coaches to educate and to promote awareness about Parkinson’s disease. They also provide a warm, caring environment to gain strength and confidence and boost productivity in their lives. Parkinson’s patients and their families are encouraged to join during the annual observance or anytime.
Rock Steady Boxing affiliates are independently owned and operated. To learn more about Rock Steady Boxing at The Casper Boxing Club, please contact Gloria Jensen at 259-3243. For additional resources and to learn more about the overall organization, please visit Rock Steady Boxing, Inc. at www.rocksteadyboxing.org/.
Enroll with Experience Works
Experience Works is a U.S. Department of Labor-funded program geared for people 55 and older who are unemployed, with limited annual incomes and job prospects. The program is free and available to those who qualify. Applicants are placed in nonprofit or government agencies to receive paid training while providing valuable community service hours to their training host. Contact Kelly Smith at ksmith@experienceworks.org or 307-209-1306.
Nic offers art for veterans
Outside the Lines art program for veterans meets the second and fourth Monday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. It is free.
Veterans are invited to get inspired by art and to explore their own creative side in supportive and safe environment. The program will offer a wide variety of materials and projects including painting, drawing, ceramics, printmaking and other media. To register for class, contact Danielle at 261-5355 or Zhanna at 235-5247 or zgallegos@thenic.org.
Suicide survivor grief, depression support
J.R.’s Hunt for Life offers free Suicide Survivors Grief Support and Peer to Peer Depression Support at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday at the 12-24 Club, 500 South Wolcott, 2nd floor. Everyone is welcome.
Shop St. Vincent de Paul
St Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and its volunteers believes that love is at the root of everything. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street, 237-2607. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry.
Parkinson's exercise Tuesdays
Rocky Mountain Therapy is offering a Parkinson's exercise program on Tuesdays. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500.
The exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson's Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the exercise class is $5. If you have any questions call 577-5204 and ask for Jerri or Amanda.
Suicide survivors support
A Suicide Survivors Support Group meets the first and third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 1032 E. First St., sponsored by the Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force. This is a support group that is open to anyone who has been touched by suicide, attempted suicide or has lost someone to suicide. This group is open to all ages.
Acrylic, oil painting at Art 321
Art 321 is pleased to announce the formation of a new artists group specifically designated for anyone interested in acrylic and oil painting. This group, facilitated by Sheri McCoid, will be meeting each Saturday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. These informal group sessions are open to any artists and no advance registration is necessary. The cost is $5 per session. Please bring some recent work to show and a project to work on while you are here.
Caregiver support new location
New location for Caregiver Support Group Meetings is at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 120 S. Forest. Meetings are open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. Meeting and talking with others who are going through the same experiences you are can benefit your well-being by providing an emotional outlet and new ideas to help with situations. To RSVP or with questions please call 577-5204 and ask for Jerri.
Mindfulness for vets
Mindful warrior class is a special education opportunity for veterans to learn and practice mindfulness based forms of meditation designed to decrease stress and enhance one’s quality of life. No cost to veterans. Classes are held the first and third Saturdays of each month at the First United Methodist Church on 2nd Street, downtown. Morning classes begin at 8:30 a.m. Contact: Theraexpressions at 258-7955 or David Allhusen, LCSW, at 259-0350.
Beware of legal websites
Beware of websites offering free (or even paid) legal forms. Poverty Resistance director Mary Ann Budenske warns people in need of legal assistance to be suspicious of web sites offering free legal assistance. Whenever people do a Google search for legal assistance and do it yourself forms, paid sites jump to the top of the search. Budenske has surveyed many of the online commercial sites selling legal forms. Paid commercial sites offer free forms (which is a scam because anything even remotely useful costs money). Paid commercial sites often offer Wyoming specific forms (which is also a scam as most of the forms that are available are not up-to-date Wyoming specific forms).
The Wyoming Supreme Court and other state entities have worked to make information more available to ordinary folks in need of legal assistance. Equal Justice Wyoming, a program sponsored by the Wyoming Supreme Court, does have free and up-to-date legal forms. The web site is http://www.legalhelpwy.org. The Equal Justice phone number is 307-777-8383. The toll free number for legal aid is 1-877-432-9955, available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Open ceramics at Art 321
Art 321 hosts an open ceramics studio every Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $10 per session and an instructor is present during studio hours to assist you. Clay is available for purchase or you are welcome to bring your own. All other supplies are provided. This is a great opportunity to learn (or relearn) basic and intermediate construction and wheel techniques and to produce fully finished pottery.
Buddhists meet
David Vaughn is a Buddhist living in Casper who proposes to establish a Casper Buddhist Fellowship. Vaughn invites all who are interested to contact him at davidvaughn991@yahoo.com.
Dementia caregiver support
Wyoming Dementia Care offers five Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support groups each month. Caregivers of those with dementia-related illnesses and the loved ones they care for are welcome at any of the group sessions. Professional staff from Intermountain Home Companions will be on hand to offer separate activities and snacks for those who need care. There is no charge for Wyoming Dementia Care’s support groups or for the respite care provided during the approximately one-hour sessions.
The morning support group sessions meet on the first and third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Central Wyoming Senior Services, 1831 E. Fourth St. The afternoon support groups meet at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living, 4154 Talon Dr. The evening groups meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living, 4154 Talon Dr.
For information email wyodementia@casperseniorcenter.com or call Dani Guerttman at 232-3385.
Celebrate Recovery every Friday
Celebrate Recovery meets at 5:30 p.m. every Friday at Highland Park Community Church, just south of Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital on East Second Street. A family meal starts the evening, followed by praise and worship. At 7 p.m. there's either a lesson from Celebrate Recovery's planned curriculum or a testimony by a person who has found recovery through Christ. Then people go to gender-specific small groups until 8:30 p.m. when dessert and fellowship conclude the evening. Child care is available at no cost. For more information contact Chris at 265-4073.
Here and Now: Dementia-focused monthly art class
Classes are every third Tuesday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m. There is no charge. Here and Now is a program made possible through a collaboration between Wyoming Dementia Care and the Nicolaysen Art Museum. It is designed to provide a supportive environment for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s and their loved ones.
To register contact Dani with Wyoming Dementia Care 265-4678 ext. 106 or at wyodementia@casperseniorcenter.com, or Zhanna Gallegos at 235-5247 or at zgallegos@thenic.org.
