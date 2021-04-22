Town Crier: Help Yourself

Housing & first time home-buyer course

The library has another great presentation coming your way part of our Things You Wish They Taught In School series. This month, we had experts from the Wyoming Housing Authority present on different housing topics. The final housing presentation is 5 to 6:30 p.m., on April 27. Staff from Reliant Bank will direct “First Time Home-Buyer Course.” Come learn if you are ready to own your first house or what you need to do to get your dream house.

Register at https://natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/calendar/13950/ to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations. This series—in partnership with local community organizations and businesses—is here to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school, to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.

Writer’s Bloc