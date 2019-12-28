Town Crier: Help Yourself

Rocky Mountain Therapy is offering a Parkinson’s exercise program on Tuesdays. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500.

The exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the exercise class is $5. If you have any questions call 577-5204 and ask for Jerri or Amanda.

Acrylic, oil painting at Art 321

Art 321 is pleased to announce the formation of a new artists group specifically designated for anyone interested in acrylic and oil painting. This group, facilitated by Sheri McCoid, will be meeting each Saturday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. These informal group sessions are open to any artists and no advance registration is necessary. The cost is $5 per session. Please bring some recent work to show and a project to work on while you are here.

Caregiver support new location