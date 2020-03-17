Town Crier: Help Yourself

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and The Hill Music Company are currently accepting applications for the 5th Annual 2020 Instrument Giveaway. Students grades 9-12 are given the opportunity to win a brand new “step up” wind or string instrument by submitting an essay on “what my instrument means to me.” Applications are due March 20 and require recommendations from educators. The student selected as the winner must be able to attend Hill Music Company’s annual sale in Casper on May 1 or 2 to select their new instrument.

For so many students, a new step-up instrument can make all of the difference — especially as they begin to think about their futures as young musicians post-graduation — but often, the cost of a new instrument is too great for students and parents to take on. Please help spread the word to young musicians who could benefit from a prize like this.

For more information and to download the application, visit wyomingsymphony.org/instrument-giveaway.

