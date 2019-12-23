Town Crier: Helping Others

The pantry’s main source of funding is small donations from individuals. To donate, please mail a check to Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, Casper, WY 82601 or donate through Facebook. Your donation is tax deductible. For more information, contact Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, friend her on Facebook or call her at 307-215-4732.

Mission desperate for help

Wyoming Rescue Mission staff is in desperate need as cold winter temperatures will bring more individuals and families to their door. “This time of year can be unbearable for those living on the streets,” said executive director Brad Hopkins. “We look for signs of hypothermia – shivering, nausea, confusion, slurred speech. It can be a life or death situation, especially for people who are older, ill or in poor physical condition.”

Wyoming Rescue Mission is prepared to provide food, shelter and other life essentials for an average of 140 people each night throughout the winter months. Hot meals, dry clothes and a warm environment are crucial to avert the dangers of winter, Hopkins explained. “However, as temperatures continue to drop, as many as 205 homeless men, women and children will need our help on a daily basis this winter.”