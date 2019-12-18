Town Crier: Helping Others

Meals on Wheels needs volunteer drivers

Meals On Wheels needs meal delivery volunteers. Volunteers must have a valid drivers licenses and proof of automobile insurance. After training, each volunteer delivers a meal route, once weekly Monday through Friday. Routes go out anytime between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon. Each route takes about an hour. A volunteer can easily deliver during a lunch hour. Meal deliveries are made to senior and home bound citizens who are unable to prepare meals or to grocery shop for themselves. If you are unable to commit to an assigned day each week, substitute volunteer drivers are needed. As a substitute driver, you fill in whenever you are available. If interested call 265-8659 to make arrangements for training.

Make-A-Wish Wyoming welcomes volunteers

Make-A-Wish Wyoming is looking for volunteers to support its mission of granting a wish to every Wyoming child with a life-threatening medical condition.

Volunteer wish granters are specially trained to work directly with children and their families to determine the child’s true wish and then help plan, create and fulfill that wish. The opportunity is flexible and allows volunteers to give time based on their own schedules. Help provide hope, strength and joy to children and families in your community when it’s needed most.