Town Crier: Helping Others

CATC still seeks board members
The volunteer Casper Area Transportation Coalition Board is responsible for the oversight of the local 501©3 nonprofit transit provider for Casper, Evansville, Mills, Bar Nunn and parts of Natrona County, Wyoming. The combined system of demand-response CATC and fixed route The Bus serves the general public, the elderly and disabled and those who do not have access to their own vehicle.
Looking for an individual to join the 12-member CATC/The Bus Board of Directors. A person of integrity, discretion, good communication skills and professionalism is sought who is community-oriented and committed to volunteering their personal time to be an active board member. The successful candidate must be willing to know and understand the service, its vehicles and the unique needs of the community members CATC serves. The ability to confidentially handle financial information from the combined federal, state and local governments that fund the transit system is vital.
If you are interested in participating in the important work of this board, please submit a letter of interest, along with a brief resume of your experience, to the CATC office, 1715 E. 4th St. Casper, WY 82601. The board meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 2 p.m. at Casper City Hall.
For information, visit www.catcbus.com or contact John Jones at 265-1313 at john@catcbus.com.
Hospice accepting volunteers
Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is looking for volunteers. These exceptional, caring individuals use their gifts and skills to help provide patients, caregivers and families with peace and comfort through the Hospice and Transitions programs.
Volunteers offer a wide range of help including patient and administrative support, companionship visits, errand running, letter writing, light housekeeping and other opportunities.
Veteran volunteers are also to help with the special needs and concerns of veteran patients.
The next volunteer training is January 18, 2020. If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Dixie at 577-4832.
Guides needed for Ski for Light
The 45th annual Ski for Light International Week will take place from Sunday, February 9 through Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Casper. This is a new venue for the all-volunteer nonprofit’s annual, week-long event where beginning blind and mobility impaired skiers are taught the basics of cross-country skiing, while more experienced skiers further hone their skills. All enjoy a variety of après ski activities.
Participants will stay at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and ski at the Casper Mountain Outdoor Center at McMurry Mountain Park. The Center is a joint venture of Natrona County and the Casper Mountain Biathlon Club with 42 kilometers of wide cross-country trails.
The annual week-long event attracts more than 250 skiers, guides and volunteers from throughout the United States, as well as international participants from several other countries. During the Ski for Light week, each skier with a disability is paired with an experienced, sighted cross-country skier who acts as ski instructor and on-snow guide. The group is currently seeking more guides. Additional information can be found at www.sfl.org.
New online directory for churches
Here is some important information about the first ever website created and managed by Servants United. They have created a website to aid the community in connecting with either a local church, a local Christian organization or a Christian-owned business. The website address is www.ChristianConnectory.com.
Many of the Christian leaders in the community are excited about this easy way to connect online with various churches and Christian organizations and businesses in the Casper area. Currently the website has three directories for churches, Christian organizations and Christian-owned businesses. As it grows and develops, categories of faith-based community events, prayer gatherings and other helpful ways to connect the Christian community may be added. If you see a correction that needs to be made or would like to advertise to support the directory, please email info@christianconnectory.com.
CASA receives big grant
CASA of Natrona County has been awarded a $20,000 Promising Practices grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children. CASA of Natrona County recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
The Promising Practices grant will be able to help CASA of Natrona County to better address the unique needs of children in Natrona County who are close to aging out of foster care. CASA of Natrona County is creating a mobile store providing gently used clothing free of charge to youth in foster care. It will also provide teens in foster care the opportunity to gain employment and job skills with assistance of a mentor who will work hand in hand with them.
There are 950 CASA/GAL programs nationwide, including 45 state offices. The federal grant funds distributed through National CASA/GAL are provided by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, U.S. Department of Justice, as authorized under the Victims of Child Abuse Act of 1990. In 2018, National CASA/GAL was awarded nearly $10 million in federal grants.
Food pantries, meals
Here is a list of food pantries and soup kitchens in Casper, updated by Mary Ann Budenske.
Casper Community Church, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. 267-7430. Serves a meal at 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
College Heights Community Center, 1927 S. Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 224-4104.
Faith Assembly of God, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 265-9121.
First Church of the Nazarene, 2020 S. Jefferson, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m. 258-9646.
Holy Cross Center Inc., 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041.
Mountain View Baptist, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Joshua’s Storehouse, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. 265-0242.
Restoration Fellowship, 411 S. Walsh Dr., fourth Wednesday of month, 4 to 6:30 p.m. 235-9100.
Salvation Army, 441 S. Center St., Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. 234-2002. Breakfast, 9 to 10 a.m. and lunch, 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
First Christian Church, King’s Corner, 112 S Beech Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, sack lunches provided.
First United Methodist Church, Kings Corner, 112 S Beech Street, hot meal, 5:50 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Central Wyoming Rescue Mission, 230 N. Park, breakfast, 7 to 8 a.m.; lunch, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner, 6 to 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732; email mbudenske@aol.com.
Glenrock: Glenrock Area Food Pantry, 506 W. Birch, Ste. 15, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 1 to 3 p.m. ages 60 and over and disabled; 4 to 7 p.m. general public.
CATC low income tickets and tokens
Combined funding from the City of Casper, the towns of Mills and Evansville and the Wells Fargo Foundation is being used to continue the Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC) Low Income Fare Assistance Program into 2020.
CATC’s Low Income Fare Assistance Program provides a limited number of tickets or tokens for rides on CATC or The Bus for local people who have low, very low, extremely low or no income at all as defined by federal poverty guidelines from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Wyoming Department of Health.
According to CATC executive director John Jones, the ongoing financial commitment of these funders makes a real difference to those for whom CATC is the only accessible, safe and affordable way to get to work, medical appointments, education and shopping.
Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC) is a local 501©3 nonprofit transit provider for Casper, Evansville, Mills, Bar Nunn and parts of Natrona County. The combined system of demand-response and fixed route buses serves the general public, the elderly and disabled and those who do not have access to their own vehicle.
For information or to donate, visit www.catcbus.com or contact John Jones at 265-1313 or john@catcbus.com.
Poverty Resistance Food Pantry needs financial helpThe Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott has distributed food, mainly fresh produce, to literally thousands of low income folks so far in 2019. The food program is designed to support chronically low income families including disabled, seniors, children and low income workers. About 14 percent of people (mainly children and seniors) in Wyoming are considered “Food Insecure.”
Since January 1, 2019, the food pantry has distributed 388,833 pounds of food.
Poverty Resistance Food Pantry is one of the largest distribution points for salvaged food, grocery rescue and donated perishable foods in the state.
According to the formula supplied by Feeding America, the nation’s largest umbrella organization for food banks and food pantries the salvage value of this food is $660,000.00.
Most of the produce and other food is donated. However, the pantry has to transport the food and provide a place to distribute it. That means freezers and walk-in coolers. That means rent, utilities, transportation expenses and insurance.
The pantry’s main source of funding is small donations from individuals. To donate, please mail a check to Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, Casper, WY 82601 or donate through Facebook. Your donation is tax deductible. For more information, contact Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, friend her on Facebook or call her at 307-215-4732.
Mission desperate for help
Wyoming Rescue Mission staff is in desperate need as cold winter temperatures will bring more individuals and families to their door. “This time of year can be unbearable for those living on the streets,” said executive director Brad Hopkins. “We look for signs of hypothermia – shivering, nausea, confusion, slurred speech. It can be a life or death situation, especially for people who are older, ill or in poor physical condition.”
Wyoming Rescue Mission is prepared to provide food, shelter and other life essentials for an average of 140 people each night throughout the winter months. Hot meals, dry clothes and a warm environment are crucial to avert the dangers of winter, Hopkins explained. “However, as temperatures continue to drop, as many as 205 homeless men, women and children will need our help on a daily basis this winter.”
Hopkins urgently calls on the community to help the Mission care for the homeless throughout the winter months through a number of different ways. “New or gently-used winter coats, as well as warm gloves and hats, boots and undergarments for men and women are always appreciated and provide tremendous help,” he said. “We also need bus token donations, to help provide our guests with the means to safely get to work and other necessary appointments during this season.” Monetary gifts are helpful as well to cover the costs of the Mission’s utility bills, which greatly increase as the weather grows colder and the guest number increases.
Gifts of clothing, food and bus tokens can be delivered to 230 N. Park Street. Monetary donations can be made online at wyomission.org/donate. Additional information about Wyoming Rescue Mission activities and year-round programs and services are available online as well.
New donors to ski history project
The Casper Mountain Ski History Project, a subcommittee of the Casper Mountain National Ski Patrol, would like to thank the many donors who have contributed to the project. The group is producing a book and DVD documentary from over 25 videoed interviews. The project will preserve the rich history of and document the stories of friendship, camaraderie and volunteerism that made this mountain a local and regional winter recreation destination.
The Natrona County School District Recreation Joint Powers Board gave the initial grant. Others who have given generously include the Wyoming Community Development Fund through the Bart Rea donor advised fund, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, the Warren Weaver Family, Arlene Rosin, Bob and Nancy Kidd, Bill and Jan Chambers, the Zimmerman Family Trust, the Hardesty Family, Barbara Scifers, the Leotta Family, the Wold Family Trust, Mike Huber, the Goodstein Foundation and Glenn and Pat Bochmann.
Anyone interested in contributing photos or other information or support may contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.
Hospice boutique accepting donations
Support Central Wyoming Hospice patients with generous donations to the Memory Lane Boutique. Gently used items including bookshelves, dressers, jewelry, household goods, hand bags, toys, tools and more are currently being accepted. No books or clothes, please. See’s Candies are also available for gift giving and enjoying. All proceeds go directly to patient care.
Memory Lane Boutique is located at 319 S. Wilson St. inside of the Administration offices of Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you have any questions please call 577-4832.
Hospice establishes endowment fund
Over the years, many families and supporters of Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions have asked how they can help ensure a sustainable future, finding a way to provide much-needed care even during lean economic times. Hospice has announced the establishment of the Central Wyoming Hospice Endowment Fund at the Wyoming Community Foundation, laying the groundwork for Central Wyoming Hospice to provide hospice care indefinitely.
Endowment funds provide a stable, predictable source of income for nonprofit organizations. The Wyoming Community Foundation manages these funds, and, like a community savings account, this permanent pool of assets generates income and grows over time. With this partnership, CWHTP will benefit from the Foundation’s 30-year history of honoring donors’ wishes to build long-term assets that will help the community forever.
To show its commitment to the future of hospice care, CWHTP’s Board of Directors has set aside $50,000 to match donations made to the Endowment Fund this year. If you are interested in contributing to the new Central Wyoming Hospice Endowment Fund and wish to take advantage of the match, please call Rachel McPherson at 577-4832.
Group needs volunteer advisers
Do you want your voice heard about your health care? If so, please consider joining the team. Mountain Pacific Quality Health is looking for patient family advisers.
Mountain Pacific Quality Health is a quality improvement organization that works to improve the quality of health care received from providers and improve population health.
What is a patient family adviser? Someone who can volunteer his/her time, share suggestions about creating positive changes within the healthcare system, listen to other’s stories, talk about experiences to seek opportunities for improvements.
The group meets monthly for one hour in duration. Advisers have the option to work on projects fitting to their goals and interests with the Mountain Pacific team.
If you interested in joining our PFAC team and would like more information, please contact Crystal Morse at 307-439-2370 or cmorse@mpqhf.org.
Boutique seeks donated items
Please consider donating your unwanted items to Memory Lane Boutique, located at 319 S. Wilson St. inside of the Admin offices of Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions. All contributions fully support patient care at hospice. Furniture, jewelry, household goods, hand bags, toys, tools, etc. are accepted. Please no clothes or books. And new See’s Candies are on the shelf for your gourmet chocolate desires. Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BBBS needs volunteers
Here in Natrona county there are close to 40 children waiting for their match with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Why are you waiting to become a mentor? It is fun and fulfilling to mentor a child and be there adult match. Get out there and have some fun, fish, hike, swim, walk, run errands and just talk. Make a profound difference in a child’s life today. Go to www.wyobbbs.org or call 265-2227 for more information and start your new wonderful adventure today.
WMC seeks volunteers
Wyoming Medical Center is looking for volunteers to join its team.
Junior Volunteer Program is for ages 16 to 21. Volunteer in a variety of settings, including the Emergency Department and Neurological Department. Hours are flexible and based around school schedules and extracurricular activities.
Evening/Weekend Information Desk Volunteer: Volunteers needed for evening and weekend shifts. Shifts range from two to four hours. Provide information and directions, answer phone calls and provide general assistance.
Other volunteer opportunities are available. Please contact Lisa Johnson, WMC Volunteer Coordinator, at 577-2794 for additional information.
Be a Big, make a difference
Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters welcomes you to apply to become a Big. Becoming a Big is life changing for both the child and you — the volunteer.
Get out there and have fun, hike, ski, fish, walk the dog, play music, create art or enjoy crafts. An adult spending time with a child has a huge and positive impact.
Join the fun. It is easy to apply to begin helping a child reach their full potential.
Simply call 265-2227 or go to www.wyobbbs.org.
Theater thanks Pacific Power
Casper Theater Company would like to make special recognition to the Pacific Power Foundation for their generous grant to supply the stage lighting needs. This is the second grant Casper theater Company has received from the Pacific Power Foundation, and thanks to them for enhancing the productions with state of the art equipment to provide audiences with the best possible experience.
The PacifiCorp Foundation is one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 1.8 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California).
Joshua’s needs volunteer drivers
Joshua’s Storehouse needs volunteer drivers to pick up donations and to help with the food rescue program. If you have some time or some community service hours and would like to help Joshua’s feed families in Natrona County, please give Kim Perez a call at 265-0242 or text her at 215-6683.
Local world peace group begins
A new, local group of people interested in world peace is starting. For more information please call Rick at 248-330-8570.
Seeking children’s books
Helping a child enjoy reading is very important to many families who visit the Holy Cross Center in search of nutritious food to supplement their diets. The center seeks children’s books to make available to families. If you have good children’s books, please drop them at Dave’s Darts at 601 E. 2nd Street. Please do not donate adult books. Your gifts will be greatly appreciated. For more information contact Joe at 577-1041.
Meals on Wheels needs volunteer drivers
Meals On Wheels needs meal delivery volunteers. Volunteers must have a valid drivers licenses and proof of automobile insurance. After training, each volunteer delivers a meal route, once weekly Monday through Friday. Routes go out anytime between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon. Each route takes about an hour. A volunteer can easily deliver during a lunch hour. Meal deliveries are made to senior and home-bound citizens who are unable to prepare meals or to grocery shop for themselves. If you are unable to commit to an assigned day each week, substitute volunteer drivers are needed. As a substitute driver, you fill in whenever you are available. If interested call 265-8659 to make arrangements for training.
Make-A-Wish Wyoming welcomes volunteers
Make-A-Wish Wyoming is looking for volunteers to support its mission of granting a wish to every Wyoming child with a life-threatening medical condition.
Volunteer wish granters are specially trained to work directly with children and their families to determine the child’s true wish and then help plan, create and fulfill that wish. The opportunity is flexible and allows volunteers to give time based on their own schedules. Help provide hope, strength and joy to children and families in your community when it’s needed most.
The organization is also looking for people who are interested in helping with community events designed to raise funds and awareness.
To learn more about these volunteer opportunities and others, or to refer a child to the program call 234-9474, email mlasky@wyoming.wish.org or visit wyoming.wish.org.
Disabled vets need volunteer drivers
The Disabled American Veterans need volunteer drivers to take veterans to their medical appointment at the VA hospital in Cheyenne. The volunteer driver will transport them in a VA vehicle. If you are interested please call the DAV transportation office in Cheyenne at 307-778-7577 for further information.