Town Crier: Helping Others

Classroom mentor, foster grandparent





Make a difference in a child’s life by becoming a Classroom Mentor/Foster Grandparent while earning a tax free stipend (stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits). Looking for qualified, caring seniors age 55+ years of age on a fixed income to become a foster grandparent. Call Vernita Lackey at 235-5959 for more information or email scpfgp@wyoming.com .

New sign for theater





Casper Theater Company would like to thank the following business and people for helping raise the money for the new sign at 735 CY. It is through grants and personal donations they have succeeded in raising almost $30,000 to become visible from the street. First Interstate Bank and First Interstate Foundation, Goodstein Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, and a special thank you to an anonymous donor. Casper Theater Company was able to fund the remaining dollars. Thanks also to Brad Moore and Bar D Signs for putting together the bid, design work and installation. Watch for the new sign very soon as you drive by 735 CY. Thank you all so much.