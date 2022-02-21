Town Crier: Helping Others

Annual Bowl for Jason's Friends

On Saturday, March 5, bowlers will lace up their shoes to support their fellow Wyomingites at the 24th Annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends fundraiser.

Jason’s Friends Foundation is a non-profit organization that steps in to offer a helping hand when a Wyoming child is diagnosed with cancer or a brain or spinal cord tumor. By providing financial assistance for things like travel expenses (fuel, lodging, airfare, meals) and everyday living expenses (house and rent payments, car payments, phone bills, utility bills etc.), Jason’s Friends Foundation eases the financial burden on Wyoming families so that they can focus on what is most important – their children.

“When a child is diagnosed with cancer in Wyoming, the family is immediately forced to travel to seek medical attention out of state because there is no primary cancer treatment center for children in Wyoming,” said Lisa Eades, the volunteer President/CEO and cofounder of Jason’s Friends Foundation. “So these families are traveling to Denver, Salt Lake and, sometimes, much further than that.”

As such, the financial burden that weighs on a Wyoming family when a child is diagnosed with cancer has the potential to be catastrophic. Jason’s Friends Foundation is here to give Wyoming families peace of mind, knowing that they will not have to worry about losing everything they own.

Jason’s Story

Jason’s Friends Foundation was created in the memory of Jason Eades. Jason was eight years old when he was diagnosed with a brain stem tumor. Immediately after his diagnosis, Jason and his parents, Rocky and Lisa Eades, fled to Denver and then to New York to seek treatment.

Jason underwent surgery and three months of radiation, chemotherapy and other therapy to remedy his lost motor skills. In April 1995, the family thought they had experienced a miracle when an MRI revealed that the tumor was gone.

A few months later, Jason began exhibiting familiar symptoms, and a return trip to New York revealed that the tumor was back and was even larger than before. Tragically, in November 1995, Jason passed away, leaving behind memories of a boy who always showed more concern for others as he faced his illness with a dignity beyond his years.

“When a child dies, it’s huge,” said Eades. “There is so much pain. Nothing functions the same.”

But the Eades family, along with the help of a few close friends, was able to take that pain and use it as a catalyst to bring hope and support to Wyoming families enduring the same type of battle the Eades family fought.

In the beginning, the foundation began by providing meals and shopping assistance, but it quickly became evident that an even greater level of financial assistance was necessary. So the foundation began its fundraising efforts and, in 1998, Bowl for Jason’s Friends was born.

Bowl for Jason’s Friends

Bowl for Jason’s Friends is the organization’s primary fundraiser for the year. The Foundation is currently helping 140 Wyoming families and has provided over $6.2 million of financial assistance since its founding. Last year, the Bowl for Jason’s Friends fundraiser raised more than $360,000 and this year, the foundation hopes to surpass that number.

The event will take place at El Mark-O Lanes on Saturday, March 5. Bowlers put together five-person teams, sign-up for a one-hour bowling time slot and collect donations prior to bowling. There are prizes available for those who bring in the most donations and a free t-shirt for every bowler who collects at least $75.

Team packets can be picked up at any First Interstate Bank, any Hilltop Bank, El Mark-O Lanes, the Jason’s Friends Foundation office at 340 W. B St., or at jasonsfriends.org.

“It’s a fun-filled day of bowling, Pizza Hut pizza, Pepsi, silent auction items and hourly prizes,” said Eades. “We encourage everyone to put together a team, collect donations and come out to support our Wyoming families.”

The Faces of Jason’s Friends

When bowlers arrive at El Mark-O Lanes on Saturday, March 5, they will walk in and see hundreds of photos of the children that the foundation has helped and that the bowlers are there to support. The photos show the faces of Jason’s Friends.

And somewhere in the midst of those photos is a picture of a smiling blonde-haired boy. It is his legacy and his compassion that live on through the foundation that bears his name and through the hearts of those who come out to bowl for Jason’s Friends.

Hockey club supports Salvation Army

Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s annual Hockey Helps the Hungry, supporting the Salvation Army, will be held Thursday, March 3 at the Casper Ice Arena. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a little scrimmage between the 6U’s/8U’s and some of our local firefighters! Stick around to see who gets bragging rights as Casper Oilers High School teammates become rivals in the annual Kelly Walsh vs. Natrona County battle on the ice! Admission to the event is a non-perishable food item or a monetary donation to the Salvation Army. Casper Hockey seniors will also be honored as we acknowledge their time and dedication to our Club and the sport of hockey. Make plans to come and help us make this event our most successful yet in support of the Salvation Army! For more information, contact Diane at (307) 315-0188.

Relay for Life daffodil and tulip sales

The American Cancer Society is having its annual Daffodil & Tulip Sales to benefit the local Relay for Life. Flowers may be ordered until Feb. 28, and they will be delivered around March 22. The cost for daffodils is still $10 for one bouquet of 10 buds; $40 for five bouquets of 10 buds; $70 for 10 bouquets of 10 buds. The cost for each bouquet of 10 tulip buds in assorted colors is $15. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life. To order please contact either Jane Fisher at 267-1936 or Shirley Costopoulos at 267-8154.

Thank you from St. Vincent DePaul

St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store located at 301 E. H Street wants to thank volunteers, the director and the board for a successful 2021 year despite the late opening and shortened hours. Without donations and shoppers the store would not have been able to give $13,000 each to Seton House, Holy Cross Food Bank, and Interfaith and Food For Thought $3,000, totaling $42,000. With the continued support of all those who make the store possible, 2022 will be a year filled with joy and hope.

Relay for Life sets event

Help us kickoff this year’s American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Wyoming. The Relay For Life movement inspires the community to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Attendees will learn more about this year’s event.

Funds raised from Relay For Life events allow the ACS to attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer — from developing breakthrough therapies and innovative research, to building supportive communities that come together to help those affected by cancer with access to treatment.

Join us Saturday, March 19 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. (drop-in, open house format) at the Hampton Inn, 1100 N Poplar Rd, Casper, WY

You can expect

Networking in a whole new way

Information on registering a team

An opportunity to give feedback, (tell us how we can make Relay a great experience)

Take-away fundraising ideas you can implement NOW

Information on “Where the Money Goes”

Q&A session for new and past teams

Prize Drawings & Fun Giveaways

Caps 4 Kids

The cold weather reminds us of all those “kids” from 2 to 102 who will be needing warm head covering. Those who knit or crochet stocking caps will meet once again on Wednesday, Feb. 24, starting at 12:30 or 1:00 p.m., and stitching and chatting as long as our schedules permit.

We meet at the Senior Center, 1841 East 4th Street, in Casper. Bring your needles and favorite patterns. There is a good supply of yarn which has been donated for our use. A few patterns are also available. We welcome crafters of all levels of experience.

Please call the Senior Center at 265-4678 if you need more information. Hope to see you there!

Camp Hope registration open

Camp Hope, Wyoming’s summer camp for children with diabetes, is accepting registrations for this year’s session, June 19-25, 2022, to be held at Camp WYOBA on Casper Mountain. Camp Hope is a residential camp experience designed to teach children with Diabetes all the fundamentals of self-care to live well while dealing with Diabetes. We also have a lot of fun! Check our website at camphopewy.net and contact us for further information at camphopewyoming@gmail.com. Phone: 307-259-3327.

Blue Envelope provides AED’s to CC

Casper College recently received $19,400 from the Blue Envelope Health Fund to purchase automated external defibrillator units. According to John Becker, director of campus security and adjunct instructor, many buildings and other areas did not have an AED unit. However, the cost of one AED unit can run between $1,300 and $2,900. “We simply didn’t have the budget to buy the 22 units we needed to allow us to have one per floor in each building, one for the Casper College Ranch, and three traveling units for the athletic department,” said Becker. Fortunately, Becker contacted the Blue Envelope to see if there was any help or ideas they could provide. “The board chair quickly acted on my request, and before I knew it, the college was provided with enough money to purchase 22 AED units, which brought our price down to about $850 for each. Without the generous funds given to us by the Blue Envelope Health Fund, we would be in need of the AED units. , especially for the ranch and the athletic department,” Becker noted.

Thanks to the support of Blue Envelope, Casper College is only in need of five more units and can now better provide help to those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Make fleece blankets for those in need

The Fleece Blanket Project meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church 520 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming. Parking is in back of the building. We welcome anyone who would like to help in any way. If you have never cut and/or tied a blanket, we would be happy to show you. We trim, cut, and tie/serge fleece blankets which are given to those in need of comfort and warmth. We started making blankets on Jan. 30, 2016, and have made 1,525 blankets to date. These blankets have been given to Headstart, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, the Youth Crisis Center, Casper Youth For Christ, Rocky Mountain Oncology, U.S. Renal Care Centers, the Child Development Center, the Children’s Advocacy Project, Healthcare for the Homeless, Interfaith of Natrona County, Wyoming Medical Center, Community Action Partnership, Make A Wish Wyoming, and many other agencies that provide services to those in need as well as individuals. If you would like to be a part of this project, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you!

Sandwich ministry offers lunch to needyThe Sandwich Ministry has resumed each Saturday. Lunches are distributed from 10 a.m. to noon in the breezeway at First United Methodist Church.

