Town Crier: Helping Others

The PacifiCorp Foundation is one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 1.8 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California).

Joshua's needs volunteer drivers

Joshua's Storehouse needs volunteer drivers to pick up donations and to help with the food rescue program. If you have some time or some community service hours and would like to help Joshua's feed families in Natrona County, please give Kim Perez a call at 265-0242 or text her at 215-6683.

Seeking children's books

Helping a child enjoy reading is very important to many families who visit the Holy Cross Center in search of nutritious food to supplement their diets. The center seeks children's books to make available to families. If you have good children's books, please drop them at Dave's Darts at 601 E. 2nd Street. Please do not donate adult books. Your gifts will be greatly appreciated. For more information contact Joe at 577-1041.

Meals on Wheels needs volunteer drivers