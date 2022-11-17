Town Crier: Helping Others

Caps 4 Kids

The holidays are fast approaching, and cold weather is here! Because of the generosity of donations of yarn to our group, we were able to distribute 1080 stocking caps and 35 scarves to organizations and the school system in Natrona County. Thank you to all who have made this donation and thank you to our group of ladies who knit or crochet stocking caps!

Please note the date for our November gathering is changing from the fourth Wednesday to the fifth Wednesday of November. This is because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Therefore, our time to meet will be Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 12:30 or 1:00 p.m. We meet at the Senior Center at 1831 East 4th Street in Casper. Please call the Center at 265-4678 if you need additional information.

We welcome all who knit or crochet. We have an ample supply of yarn of all colors.

Come and select what you need to keep your hands busy during the upcoming cold, dark months of the year. A few patterns are available. If you let one of us know of a design you are looking to make, we may be able to help you locate the pattern. Hope to see you the last Wednesday of November!

Holiday wreaths from Troopers

The Casper Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps is offering fully decorated fresh Christmas wreaths for sale again this year. These 24” diameter wreaths are $30 each and make wonderful holiday gifts. They will be delivered to your doorstep between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5. They can be ordered through the Trooper Office at 307-265-2464 or by contacting Ted Gilbert at 307-265-2894. Thank you for your support and have a wonderful holiday season.

Christmas gifts for those who love Wyoming

PEO is selling Wyoming throws. The 100% cotton 4’ x 6’ throw designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw, call Becky at 307-259-3350.

Bosom Buddies available

Bosom Buddies of Wyoming is comprised of a small group of Wyoming women who provide soft, hand-knit, prosthetic bosoms for breast cancer survivors who have undergone mastectomies. The group is celebrating its tenth-year as an organization and has distributed 90 bosoms to women in Wyoming so far this year.

Thanks in part to a grant from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, these light-weight, washable, soft bosoms are sent free of charge to anyone who requests them.

For more information, or to order bosoms, contact us at Facebook Page: Bosom Buddies of Wyoming or call us at: 307-247-2503.

Let us be your Bosom Buddies!

Clunkers wanted

Clunkers are older vehicles (cars, trucks RVs, camping trailers) that are not being used. Clunkers are either running or in need of minor repairs. Either way they have more years to be useful.

There are literally hundreds of clunkers in Casper. They are parked in back yards, off the alley or taking up room on a driveway or in a garage.

Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, is seeking donations of older vehicles, running or in need of minor repairs.

We give them to people in need of transportation or sell them to help cover our on-going expenses. Since 2010 we have had 115 clunkers donated. Poverty Resistance Food Pantry is a non profit, 501©3 Corporation.

That means your donation is tax deductible.

For more information or to donate contact Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or Friend her on Facebook.

Make fleece blankets for those in need

The Fleece Blanket Project meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church 520 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming. Parking is in back of the building.

We welcome anyone who would like to help in any way. If you have never cut and/or tied a blanket, we would be happy to show you.

We trim, cut, and tie/serge fleece blankets which are given to those in need of comfort and warmth.

We started making blankets on Jan. 30, 2016, and have made 1,693 blankets to date.

These blankets have been given to Headstart, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, the Youth Crisis Center, Casper Youth For Christ, Rocky Mountain Oncology, U.S. Renal Care Centers, the Child Development Center, the Children’s Advocacy Project, Healthcare for the Homeless, Interfaith of Natrona County, Wyoming Medical Center, Community Action Partnership, Make A Wish Wyoming, and many other agencies that provide services to those in need as well as individuals.

If you would like to be a part of this project, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com.