Town Crier: Helping Others

Seeking recipients for Quilts of Valor

Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the Central Wyoming Senior Services Center at 1831 E. 4th St. every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.

Classroom mentor, foster grandparent

Make fleece blankets

The Fleece Blanket Project cuts and ties fleece blankets on the third Saturday of each month at First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Winter and spring dates are March 21, April 18 and May 16. The blankets that are made are given to those in need of comfort and warmth. The project began on January 3, 2016, and 1,160 blankets have been made by volunteers since then. These blankets have been given to individuals and to agencies that provide services to those in need of comfort and warmth. Everyone is welcome to come for an hour or two or the entire time. If you have never cut or tied a blanket before, someone can show you how. Donations of fleece are always welcomed as two yards of a solid color and two yards of a print are used for each blanket. If you have any questions, you can contact Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com or call First Christian Church at 234-8964.