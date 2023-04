Tree of Life fundraising events

On May 11, from 5pm to close come to Pizza Ranch here in Casper and have a night off from cooking and cleaning and join use in raising money for the Tree of Life!!

If you have not heard of us, we are the Tree of Life. A community-based church and non-profit organization located at 900 St. John Street here in Casper!! We are a group of God loving people looking to serve and meet the needs of our community.

We recently moved into a new building and there are immediate projects that must be addressed. The two greatest needs that we have are creating an ADA ramp on the exterior of the building and continuing to support/establish suicide awareness.

It is very important to us that our church is accessible to all members of our community.

Furthermore, let’s be honest, life is precious, and we desire to personally be there for those individuals in their greatest times of need.

If you find it in your heart to join us, please make sure to tell them you are with the Tree of Life. If you are unable to come but would like to donate, please do so on our website, through text via PushPay, or on Cash App.

Please go to: https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.tolcogic.com__;!!LvYzicI!gsPkaanL3Wiy5XcY_C4MmhJVWymcoQc59yMNBgx29LUXE-kYbEfPT7aZMTzQUwMtjqadQDClx-kt88oJcwlw8Wlu$

Or Text “TREEOFLIFE” to 77977, or Cash App $TOLCOGIC

It takes a village in many things in life and we thank all of you that are willing to help us fulfill our purpose in serving God’s people.

Silent auction

Come to River of Life on May 12 for a silent auction and spaghettis dinner. Door price is $5 for adults and $3 for kids (groups are welcome). There will be auction items for men, women and kids — including a rifle and lifetime fishing license.

For more info call Debra Moerke at 307-267-8394

Make a bid to support suicide prevention programming, an ADA ramp and facilities

Stamp Out Hunger on May 13

The National Association of Letter Carriers will be leaving an orange bag in your mailbox May 12 to Stamp Out Hunger. All food donated will stay in your local area. This national event is the outgrowth of a tradition of community service by the letter carriers union.

You can help, too! Sign Up Today for a volunteer shift May 13 to help accept donations.

First shift: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Second shift: 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Third shift: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

What Should I Donate?

Canned food in good condition (no dents or missing labels; check expiration date)

Peanut butter

Apple sauce

Rice

Pasta

No glass containers

No perishable food

Fleece Blanket Project to resume in September

The Fleece Blanket Project will not meet in May, June, July, and August. We will resume making blankets from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. We meet the third Saturday of each month from September through April. We celebrated our 7 year anniversary on Jan. 30, 2023. As of April 22, 2023 we have made 1,864 blankets which have been given to 29 organizations who give them to those who are in need of comfort and warmth. If you would like to be involved in this project or have any questions, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com.

Wyoming throw blankets support education

PEO is selling Wyoming throws. The 100% cotton 4’ x 6’ throw designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. They are a perfect Mother’s Day Father’s Day, graduation and wedding gift. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw, call Becky at 307-259-3350.

Raffle benefits Child Development Center

Enter to win a 1961 Studebaker. Ticket proceeds benefit Child Development Center (CDC). There will be one winner drawn at the CDC’s fundraising event on April 29 “Kids’ Art A La Carte” at the Ford Wyoming Center. Need not be present to win. To purchase Kids’ Art al la Carte raffle tickets or purchase event tickets you can:

In the Sonny’s RV showroom

Online at cdcasper.org/aalc

The front desk at CDC

Emailing ktatum@cdccasper.org

Camp Hope fundraiser at Gaslight Social

Camp Hope, Wyoming’s camp/retreat for children with Diabetes, now in it’s 44th year of changing and saving lives. is holding a fundraiser event on Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gaslight Social, 314 West Midwest in Casper. This family friendly event will begin with a Poker Run followed by great fun with food, drink, games, contests, raffles, giveaways, door prizes, a silent auction, balloons, face painting, and live entertainment from 3 bands! For more information, contact us at camphopewyoming@gmail.com, or call Camp Hope at 307-259-3327. And check out our website: camphopewy.net !

Food for Thought needs volunteers

Wyoming Food for Thought Project is in need of volunteer help to pack weekend food bags and then deliver those bags to schools and homes. Since January of 2013, Food for Thought has been helping feed kids in need over the weekends and long school breaks.

Each week over 1,000 children receive food bags but it takes many hands working together to accomplish this. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. food bags are packed. This activity takes under an hour and is great for people of all ages and abilities. Packing takes place at 1014 Glenarm in north Casper each Wednesday.

Delivery drivers pick up bins packed with food bags and deliver them out to the community each Thursday morning. This is a great activity for service groups, parents with kids at home looking for service learning opportunities, and retirees. The deliveries take under an hour and are an important part of making sure no kid goes hungry in our community. Other ways to help include hosting food drives. If you are interested in becoming involved please contact Beth at (307) 337-1703 or show up on any Wednesday afternoon to help pack food bags. Wyoming Food for Thought Project is a local, grassroots, independent organization whose operations depend upon many hands in the community helping.

Thank you for helping us be the change.

Giving Table at City Park Church

The Giving Table is collecting non-perishable food to help provide for families who need a little extra. Each month of the year they are collecting a different item. The Giving Table is a drive-up food pantry hosted by City Park Church every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. No ID is required.

On average each week, 20 to 25 volunteers pack and hand out around 175 boxes of food.

Items to be collected:

April: Ramen Noodles

May: instant oat meal packets

June: instant rice

July: canned fruit

To drop off donations please bring them to City Park Church at 804 S. Wolcott St, Casper Wyoming, on Sunday through Thursday. from 9 a.m. to noon If you have questions please call the church at 307-234- 6946.

Community foundation grant expands care for Converse County

Our newest social worker has joined the care team at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, due in part to a generous grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation. Douglas resident Desirae Laird will be serving our patients in Converse County, and she says it’s important to her to be able to help her friends and neighbors.

“I am very excited to work for an organization whose primary focus is patient care,” she says, “and to serve the community I live in.” Expanding our team in Converse County allows more people to stay home with hospice services, and the Wyoming Community Foundation’s $10,000 grant for hiring and training has helped make that possible.

What goes into a food box

Last month, we held a Family Volunteer Day. Families graciously gave their time to help sort and pack boxes here in Casper full of both shelf-stable food and fresh produce. Then the food boxes were sent off to one of our mobile pantry sites for distribution to individuals and families in need. (The group averaged an impressive packing rate of five boxes per minute! Bravo and thank you to them!)

Each box contains foods that families can make a meal out of. We try to be thoughtful about pairing items that they can cook into real meals.

It’s worth noting that we are making more of these kinds of deliveries these days, in response to increased need for food assistance throughout Wyoming.

While packing, one of our volunteers, Jason, commented how great it is to see how far Food Bank of Wyoming is able to stretch a dollar. Thanks to your support, we are efficiently serving Wyoming residents who are experiencing food insecurity, both through our stellar network of Hunger Relief Partners and through our own Mobile Pantries in communities that do not have readily available access to food.

We are grateful to you, our volunteers, supporters, and advocates.