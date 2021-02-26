Town Crier: Helping Others

Helping Others
Help high schools in blood draw challenge
Community members along with students, parents, staff and alumni of 12 high schools across Wyoming are teaming up to help patients who need lifesaving blood transfusions at the 13th Annual Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Blood Drive Challenge now through March 31.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to many things, but it hasn't changed the need for blood. With many school closures forcing blood drive cancellations this year, it’s more important than ever for healthy donors to give back. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 14,600 Vitalant blood drives across the nation have been forced to cancel due to COVID-19, representing about 364,000 uncollected donations.
Bragging rights are on the line for schools across the state, but in the end, everyone wins as the combined blood donations will help patients in need across Wyoming and beyond. Vitalant collected a total of 1,421 units of blood during last year’s Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Blood Drive Challenge, which helped transform the lives of more than 4,000 patients.
Due to COVID-19, some schools are participating in virtual blood drives this year, which allows donors to give at a donation center conveniently located near them, while still donating on behalf of the Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Blood Drive Challenge.
To see a full list of participating schools and their blood drive dates and times, visit: https://www.vitalant.org/307HSChallenge.
Food for Thought needs drivers
Each week Wyoming Food for Thought Project puts together meals for kids, so that when they are away from school they are not going without. Each week, 1,200 food bags are distributed to schools and homes across the community.
Can you help? Drivers are needed each Thursday morning between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to deliver food bags.
Call Michele at (307) 337-1703 or email volunteer@wyfftp.org
Help us, help others.
Online training for Hospice volunteers
If you’ve been thinking of becoming a Hospice volunteer, now is the time. Training is now ongoing, and partially conducted online so you don’t have to wait to join the caring team.
Volunteers are the heart of Hospice. These exceptional, caring individuals use their gifts and skills to help provide patients, caregivers and families with peace and comfort through the Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions programs.
Volunteers offer a wide range of help including patient and administrative support, companionship visits, errand running, letter writing, light housekeeping, and other opportunities. There is also a need for veteran volunteers to help with the special needs and concerns of veteran patients.
If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Dixie at 577-4832.
Bishop Home seeks board members
The Cadoma Foundation, owner of the Historic Bishop Home at 818 E. 2nd St., has openings for board members. If one of your New Year's resolutions is to be come more involved in your community, and if you love history and historic preservation, this may be the spot for you. The board meets quarterly and is responsible for the development and sustainability of the historic site, as well as the promotion of Wyoming historic preservation. If you are interested, please email info@cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Thanks from Poverty Resistance
This is the time of year I usually write a “we’re still broke but we’re still here” letter. This year we are still broke but grateful that we are able to stay open and keep serving hungry people.
Thank you to everyone that has helped our little food pantry stay open during the horrific year of 2020. There are too many volunteers to name since the CST limits the length of these notices.
The Poverty Resistance Food Pantry distributed 715,567 pounds of food so far this year We put out more than 3,100 food boxes in November.
We provide food boxes to more than 100 families a day. We serve a hot lunch to more than 50 individuals a day. The pantry is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday.
For more information about Poverty Resistance Food Pantry email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, friend her on Facebook or phone her at 307-215-4732.
Klunkers wanted
Poverty Resistance is asking for donations of used cars, trucks and other vehicles, running or not. For more information call Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
Blue Envelope provides AED's to CC
Casper College recently received $19,400 from the Blue Envelope Health Fund to purchase automated external defibrillator units.
According to John Becker, director of campus security and adjunct instructor, many buildings and other areas did not have an AED unit. However, the cost of one AED unit can run between $1,300 and $2,900. “We simply didn’t have the budget to buy the 22 units we needed to allow us to have one per floor in each building, one for the Casper College Ranch, and three traveling units for the athletic department,” said Becker.
Fortunately, Becker contacted the Blue Envelope to see if there was any help or ideas they could provide. “The board chair quickly acted on my request, and before I knew it, the college was provided with enough money to purchase 22 AED units, which brought our price down to about $850 for each. Without the generous funds given to us by the Blue Envelope Health Fund, we would be in need of the AED units, especially for the ranch and the athletic department,” Becker noted.
Thanks to the support of Blue Envelope, Casper College is only in need of five more units and can now better provide help to those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
Sandwich ministry offers Saturday lunch to those in need
The Sandwich Ministry has resumed each Saturday. Lunches are distributed from 10 a.m. to noon in the breezeway at First United Methodist Church.