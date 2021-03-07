Town Crier: Helping Others

If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Dixie at 577-4832.

Bishop Home seeks board members

The Cadoma Foundation, owner of the Historic Bishop Home at 818 E. 2nd St., has openings for board members. If one of your New Year's resolutions is to be come more involved in your community, and if you love history and historic preservation, this may be the spot for you. The board meets quarterly and is responsible for the development and sustainability of the historic site, as well as the promotion of Wyoming historic preservation. If you are interested, please email info@cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.

Thanks from Poverty Resistance

This is the time of year I usually write a “we’re still broke but we’re still here” letter. This year we are still broke but grateful that we are able to stay open and keep serving hungry people.

Thank you to everyone that has helped our little food pantry stay open during the horrific year of 2020. There are too many volunteers to name since the CST limits the length of these notices.

The Poverty Resistance Food Pantry distributed 715,567 pounds of food so far this year We put out more than 3,100 food boxes in November.