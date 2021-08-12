Town Crier: Helping Others

Thanks for donated bikes

From the bottom of our hearts, Big Brothers Big Sisters thank you for all of the donated bikes that you have given to us. We now have all of the bikes that we need. Our children will be out enjoying bike rides as the weather changes this spring. We really appreciate the support from the people of Casper.

Food for Thought needs drivers

Each week Wyoming Food for Thought Project puts together meals for kids, so that when they are away from school they are not going without. Each week, 1,200 food bags are distributed to schools and homes across the community.

Can you help? Drivers are needed each Thursday morning between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to deliver food bags.

Call Michele at (307) 337-1703 or email volunteer@wyfftp.org.

Help us, help others.

Consider donating to library sale

The Friends of the Library organization is, once again, collecting donated items for its sales. Sale success comes from the generosity of community donations. Please think of us as you do your spring cleaning. Items in good condition are accepted.