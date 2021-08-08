Town Crier: Helping Others

Thanks for donated bikes
From the bottom of our hearts, Big Brothers Big Sisters thank you for all of the donated bikes that you have given to us. We now have all of the bikes that we need. Our children will be out enjoying bike rides as the weather changes this spring. We really appreciate the support from the people of Casper.
Consider donating to library sale
The Friends of the Library organization is, once again, collecting donated items for its sales. Sale success comes from the generosity of community donations. Please think of us as you do your spring cleaning. Items in good condition are accepted.
Ask yourself if you would give the items to a friend. If you would, we will accept them. Donated items include books, puzzles, games, maps, newer magazines, dvds, records, books on tape, and music CD’s. Please bring any items to the library drop off area near the elevator. Thank you, in advance, for helping to promote literacy. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.
Food for Thought needs drivers
Each week Wyoming Food for Thought Project puts together meals for kids, so that when they are away from school they are not going without. Each week, 1,200 food bags are distributed to schools and homes across the community.
Can you help? Drivers are needed each Thursday morning between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to deliver food bags.
Call Michele at (307) 337-1703 or email volunteer@wyfftp.org.
Help us, help others.
Klunkers wanted
Poverty Resistance is asking for donations of used cars, trucks and other vehicles, running or not. For more information call Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
Blue Envelope provides AED’s to CC
Casper College recently received $19,400 from the Blue Envelope Health Fund to purchase automated external defibrillator units.
According to John Becker, director of campus security and adjunct instructor, many buildings and other areas did not have an AED unit. However, the cost of one AED unit can run between $1,300 and $2,900. “We simply didn’t have the budget to buy the 22 units we needed to allow us to have one per floor in each building, one for the Casper College Ranch, and three traveling units for the athletic department,” said Becker.
Fortunately, Becker contacted the Blue Envelope to see if there was any help or ideas they could provide. “The board chair quickly acted on my request, and before I knew it, the college was provided with enough money to purchase 22 AED units, which brought our price down to about $850 for each. Without the generous funds given to us by the Blue Envelope Health Fund, we would be in need of the AED units, especially for the ranch and the athletic department,” Becker noted.
Thanks to the support of Blue Envelope, Casper College is only in need of five more units and can now better provide help to those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
Sandwich ministry offers Saturday lunch to those in need
The Sandwich Ministry has resumed each Saturday. Lunches are distributed from 10 a.m. to noon in the breezeway at First United Methodist Church.