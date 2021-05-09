Town Crier: Helping Others

Help us, help others.

Klunkers wanted

Poverty Resistance is asking for donations of used cars, trucks and other vehicles, running or not. For more information call Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.

Blue Envelope provides AED's to CC

Casper College recently received $19,400 from the Blue Envelope Health Fund to purchase automated external defibrillator units.

According to John Becker, director of campus security and adjunct instructor, many buildings and other areas did not have an AED unit. However, the cost of one AED unit can run between $1,300 and $2,900. “We simply didn’t have the budget to buy the 22 units we needed to allow us to have one per floor in each building, one for the Casper College Ranch, and three traveling units for the athletic department,” said Becker.