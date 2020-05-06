Town Crier: Helping Others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

True Care plans diaper giveaway May 9

True Care Women’s Resource Center plans a Community Diaper and Wipes Giveaway the Saturday before Mother’s Day. From 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, women and families can come to the organization’s parking lot and receive a gift of 24 diapers and a bagged container of wipes. First come, first served until we run out of materials to give away. Sizes newborn, 1, and 2 with a few bags with size 4. True Care is located at 1746 South Poplar St., just south of Walgreens. You can stay in your car and one of the staff (who will be wearing masks) will bring the gift bag to you.

CC emergency fund surpasses $100,000

Casper College employees, trustees, and foundation and alumni board members have donated over $10,000 to the Casper College Cares Student Emergency Fund.

The fund was set up in early April to help Casper College students finding it difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic to make ends meet. “Many of our students were barely getting by during the good times and now find themselves without a job, going to school virtually from home — many with kids going to school from home with them, and trying to figure out how to put food on the table and pay all their monthly bills,” said foundation executive director Denise Bressler.