Town Crier: Helping Others

Caregiver support Aug. 25

Please join the Caregiver’s Support Group. This support group is open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. Meetings will be held on the the fourth Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 25. Meetings are held at the Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd Street, Building #500. Meeting and talking with others who are going through the same experiences you are can benefit your well-being by providing an emotional outlet, ideas to help with situations, adapt home/lifestyles you may face with the progression of the illness. Let’s get together, maintaining social distancing in the clean and disinfected meeting room. To RSVP or questions, please call 577-5204 or 337-1200 and ask for Jerri.