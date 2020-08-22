Town Crier: Helping Others

Caregiver support Aug. 25
Please join the Caregiver’s Support Group. This support group is open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. Meetings will be held on the the fourth Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 25. Meetings are held at the Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd Street, Building #500. Meeting and talking with others who are going through the same experiences you are can benefit your well-being by providing an emotional outlet, ideas to help with situations, adapt home/lifestyles you may face with the progression of the illness. Let’s get together, maintaining social distancing in the clean and disinfected meeting room. To RSVP or questions, please call 577-5204 or 337-1200 and ask for Jerri.
Visit Casper sees re-bookings
While Casper has seen event organizers cancel their plans and meetings due to COVID-19, from concerts to meetings and conferences to rodeos and state track, 18 of them have rebooked for later this fall or 2021.
Events rebooked for late summer and fall include several concerts, as well as the annual meeting of Wyoming Workforce Services.
2021 is slated to be a strong year and will welcome the return of 10 previously booked groups and annual events, including the College National Finals Rodeo, American Roughstock Rodeo, Wyoming Outfitters and Guides, AOPA, International Roundup, 307 Innovate, Lost Arrow Archers, Holistic Fair, Shrine Circus, State High School Sports (like basketball and track) and Wyoming Amateur Wrestling.
