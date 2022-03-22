Town Crier: Helping Others

Geranium orders open

It’s time to order geraniums! Our sale this year is May 13 from 1 to 6 p.m., and May 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Casper Shrine Club, 1501 West 39th Street. It will again be a drive-through situation. Choice of colors are white, pink, red and salmon in four 1/2” pots. The flowers are locally grown by Johnny Appleseed and are $7 each. If you have ordered before you should be getting a call or email about ordering again. If you want to place a first time order, please text 307-262-1531. Leave you name, phone number, email and the number and colors you wish to order. Payment will be by cash or check when you pick up your beautiful geraniums. This a a fundraiser for Chapter AC. Money raised supports women’s education (locally and internationally) through grants, loans and scholarships.

Camp Hope registration open

Camp Hope, Wyoming’s summer camp for children with diabetes, is accepting registrations for this year’s session, June 19-25, 2022, to be held at Camp WYOBA on Casper Mountain. Camp Hope is a residential camp experience designed to teach children with Diabetes all the fundamentals of self-care to live well while dealing with Diabetes. We also have a lot of fun! Check our website at camphopewy.net and contact us for further information at camphopewyoming@gmail.com. Phone: 307-259-3327.

Thank you from St. Vincent DePaul

St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store located at 301 E. H Street wants to thank volunteers, the director and the board for a successful 2021 year despite the late opening and shortened hours. Without donations and shoppers the store would not have been able to give $13,000 each to Seton House, Holy Cross Food Bank, and Interfaith and Food For Thought $3,000, totaling $42,000. With the continued support of all those who make the store possible, 2022 will be a year filled with joy and hope.

Make fleece blankets for those in need

The Fleece Blanket Project meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church 520 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming. Parking is in back of the building. We welcome anyone who would like to help in any way. If you have never cut and/or tied a blanket, we would be happy to show you. We trim, cut, and tie/serge fleece blankets which are given to those in need of comfort and warmth. We started making blankets on Jan. 30, 2016, and have made 1,693 blankets to date. These blankets have been given to Headstart, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, the Youth Crisis Center, Casper Youth For Christ, Rocky Mountain Oncology, U.S. Renal Care Centers, the Child Development Center, the Children’s Advocacy Project, Healthcare for the Homeless, Interfaith of Natrona County, Wyoming Medical Center, Community Action Partnership, Make A Wish Wyoming, and many other agencies that provide services to those in need as well as individuals. If you would like to be a part of this project, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you!

