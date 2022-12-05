Town Crier: Helping Others

Meals on Wheels accepts donations

We are accepting donations through Dec. 17 to make Christmas bags for our recipients that may not otherwise have anything else to open on Christmas. Soap, shampoo, lotion, socks, slippers, tissues, blankets, gloves, crossword puzzles, word search puzzles, candy, and snacks are all great ideas. Donations can be dropped off at Meals on Wheels at 1760 E. 12th Street.

Christmas gifts for those who love Wyoming

PEO is selling Wyoming throws. The 100% cotton 4’ x 6’ throw designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw, call Becky at 307-259-3350.

Bosom Buddies available

Bosom Buddies of Wyoming is comprised of a small group of Wyoming women who provide soft, hand-knit, prosthetic bosoms for breast cancer survivors who have undergone mastectomies. The group is celebrating its tenth-year as an organization and has distributed 90 bosoms to women in Wyoming so far this year. Thanks in part to a grant from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, these light-weight, washable, soft bosoms are sent free of charge to anyone who requests them.

For more information, or to order bosoms, contact us at Facebook Page: Bosom Buddies of Wyoming or call us at: 307-247-2503.

Let us be your Bosom Buddies!

Clunkers wanted

Clunkers are older vehicles (cars, trucks RVs, camping trailers) that are not being used. Clunkers are either running or in need of minor repairs. Either way they have more years to be useful.

There are literally hundreds of clunkers in Casper. They are parked in back yards, off the alley or taking up room on a driveway or in a garage.

Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, is seeking donations of older vehicles, running or in need of minor repairs.

We give them to people in need of transportation or sell them to help cover our on-going expenses. Since 2010 we have had 115 clunkers donated. Poverty Resistance Food Pantry is a non profit, 501©3 Corporation.

That means your donation is tax deductible.

For more information or to donate contact Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or Friend her on Facebook.

Make fleece blankets for those in need

The Fleece Blanket Project meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church 520 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming. Parking is in back of the building.

We welcome anyone who would like to help in any way. If you have never cut and/or tied a blanket, we would be happy to show you.

We trim, cut, and tie/serge fleece blankets which are given to those in need of comfort and warmth.

We started making blankets on Jan. 30, 2016, and have made 1,693 blankets to date.

These blankets have been given to Headstart, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, the Youth Crisis Center, Casper Youth For Christ, Rocky Mountain Oncology, U.S. Renal Care Centers, the Child Development Center, the Children’s Advocacy Project, Healthcare for the Homeless, Interfaith of Natrona County, Wyoming Medical Center, Community Action Partnership, Make A Wish Wyoming, and many other agencies that provide services to those in need as well as individuals.

If you would like to be a part of this project, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com.