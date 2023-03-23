Food for Thought needs volunteers

Wyoming Food for Thought Project is in need of volunteer help to pack weekend food bags and then deliver those bags to schools and homes. Since January of 2013, Food for Thought has been helping feed kids in need over the weekends and long school breaks.

Each week over 1,000 children receive food bags but it takes many hands working together to accomplish this. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. food bags are packed. This activity takes under an hour and is great for people of all ages and abilities. Packing takes place at 1014 Glenarm in north Casper each Wednesday.

Delivery drivers pick up bins packed with food bags and deliver them out to the community each Thursday morning. This is a great activity for service groups, parents with kids at home looking for service learning opportunities, and retirees. The deliveries take under an hour and are an important part of making sure no kid goes hungry in our community. Other ways to help include hosting food drives. If you are interested in becoming involved please contact Beth at (307) 337-1703 or show up on any Wednesday afternoon to help pack food bags. Wyoming Food for Thought Project is a local, grassroots, independent organization whose operations depend upon many hands in the community helping.

Thank you for helping us be the change.

Giving Table at City Park Church

The Giving Table is collecting non-perishable food to help provide for families who need a little extra. Each month of the year they are collecting a different item. The Giving Table is a drive-up food pantry hosted by City Park Church every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. No ID is required.

On average each week, 20 to 25 volunteers pack and hand out around 175 boxes of food.

Items to be collected

March: spaghetti sauce

April: Ramen Noodles

May: instant oat meal packets

June: instant rice

July: canned fruit

To drop off donations please bring them to City Park Church at 804 S. Wolcott St, Casper Wyoming, on Sunday through Thursday. from 9 a.m. to noon If you have questions please call the church at 307-234- 6946.

Community foundation grant expands care for Converse County

Our newest Social Worker has joined the care team at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, due in part to a generous grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation. Douglas resident Desirae Laird will be serving our patients in Converse County, and she says it’s important to her to be able to help her friends and neighbors.

“I am very excited to work for an organization whose primary focus is patient care,” she says, “and to serve the community I live in.” Expanding our team in Converse County allows more people to stay home with hospice services, and the Wyoming Community Foundation’s $10,000 grant for hiring and training has helped make that possible.

What goes into a food box

Last month, we held a Family Volunteer Day. Families graciously gave their time to help sort and pack boxes here in Casper full of both shelf-stable food and fresh produce. Then the food boxes were sent off to one of our mobile pantry sites for distribution to individuals and families in need. (The group averaged an impressive packing rate of five boxes per minute! Bravo and thank you to them!)

Each box contains foods that families can make a meal out of. We try to be thoughtful about pairing items that they can cook into real meals.

It’s worth noting that we are making more of these kinds of deliveries these days, in response to increased need for food assistance throughout Wyoming.

While packing, one of our volunteers, Jason, commented how great it is to see how far Food Bank of Wyoming is able to stretch a dollar. Thanks to your support, we are efficiently serving Wyoming residents who are experiencing food insecurity, both through our stellar network of Hunger Relief Partners and through our own Mobile Pantries in communities that do not have readily available access to food.

We are grateful to you, our volunteers, supporters, and advocates.