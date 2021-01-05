Town Crier: Helping Others

CHA offers CARES grant to food organizations
Casper Housing Authority announces a CARES Act grant funding opportunity open to all Wyoming organizations that grow, serve, distribute or provide food for people in need. Funding is available for food organizations to fund infrastructure, cold storage, transportation, and other needs. Organizations can request up to $100,000 in funding. Applications for funding can be found online at www.chaoffice.org and will be accepted until funding is expended. Grants will be reviewed and awarded as they are received.
“Working with the State of Wyoming to get these much needed funds on the ground, at this critical time, is definitely within our mission,” said Kim Summerall-Wright, executive director of Casper Housing Authority. “Wyoming people are hurting and we are here to help, in any way we can”.
While Casper Housing Authority is located in Natrona County, the funds are available to agencies, statewide. CHA has used their grant management expertise to create the simple and direct online application process. Applications will be graded through the specialized matrix and funding awarded as quickly as possible.
Casper Housing Authority is a public entity which provides safe, affordable housing through federally funded and regulated programs. CHA is committed to increasing opportunities for low and moderate income families and individuals, by providing safe, affordable housing and facilitating access to social and community services.
For more information on the CARES Grants, please contact Lori Burns, CHA CARES director at 307-233-7015 or lburns@chaoffice.org.
Thanks from Poverty Resistance
This is the time of year I usually write a “we’re still broke but we’re still here” letter. This year we are still broke but grateful that we are able to stay open and keep serving hungry people.
Thank you to everyone that has helped our little food pantry stay open during the horrific year of 2020. There are too many volunteers to name since the CST limits the length of these notices.
The Poverty Resistance Food Pantry distributed 715,567 pounds of food so far this year We put out more than 3,100 food boxes in November.
We provide food boxes to more than 100 families a day. We serve a hot lunch to more than 50 individuals a day. The pantry is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday.
For more information about Poverty Resistance Food Pantry email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, friend her on Facebook or phone her at 307-215-4732.
Klunkers wanted
Poverty Resistance is asking for donations of used cars, trucks and other vehicles, running or not. For more information call Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
Blue Envelope provides AED’s to CC
Casper College recently received $19,400 from the Blue Envelope Health Fund to purchase automated external defibrillator units.
According to John Becker, director of campus security and adjunct instructor, many buildings and other areas did not have an AED unit. However, the cost of one AED unit can run between $1,300 and $2,900. “We simply didn’t have the budget to buy the 22 units we needed to allow us to have one per floor in each building, one for the Casper College Ranch, and three traveling units for the athletic department,” said Becker.
Fortunately, Becker contacted the Blue Envelope to see if there was any help or ideas they could provide. “The board chair quickly acted on my request, and before I knew it, the college was provided with enough money to purchase 22 AED units, which brought our price down to about $850 for each. Without the generous funds given to us by the Blue Envelope Health Fund, we would be in need of the AED units, especially for the ranch and the athletic department,” Becker noted.
Thanks to the support of Blue Envelope, Casper College is only in need of five more units and can now better provide help to those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
Sandwich ministry offers Saturday lunch to those in need
The Sandwich Ministry has resumed each Saturday. Lunches are distributed from 10 a.m. to noon in the breezeway at First United Methodist Church.
CC emergency fund surpasses $10,000
Casper College employees, trustees and foundation and alumni board members have donated over $10,000 to the Casper College Cares Student Emergency Fund.
The fund was set up in early April to help Casper College students finding it difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic to make ends meet. “Many of our students were barely getting by during the good times and now find themselves without a job, going to school virtually from home — many with kids going to school from home with them, and trying to figure out how to put food on the table and pay all their monthly bills,” said foundation executive director Denise Bressler.
After hearing about some students who had requested emergency support through the Casper College Student Success Center, Bressler reached out with an email plea and challenge to employees and others to raise $5,000 that the foundation would match, to help those Casper College students in need. Less than two weeks later, donations had climbed past $5,000. “Every day, you all show how much you care about our students, and just what lengths you are willing to go,” Bressler wrote in a follow-up email. The goal was raised to $10,000, with the Foundation matching every dollar donated up to $10,000. That goal, too, was surpassed.
Said Bressler, “It’s just so heartwarming to know that despite the circumstances we are all currently in, the Casper College family came together to help us to assist as many of our students in need that we can.”
FIB contributes to nonprofits
In an effort to help get food and resources into the hands of those who need it most during the COVID-19 health crisis, First Interstate Bank and its Foundation recently stepped up to donate a total of $20,000 to six separate Wyoming nonprofits.
Donation recipients include the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, Wyoming Food for Thought Project, Restoration Church Food Pantry, Holy Cross Food Bank, Natrona County Meals on Wheels and the Wyoming Rescue Mission.
Further, because First Interstate believes in stepping up during difficult times, the company has solidified its annual commitment to once again donate 2 percent of its net income before taxes to nonprofits serving those in need across First Interstate’s six-state footprint.
Last year, this totaled more than $5.2 million.
To provide relief to both individuals and businesses, First Interstate has created a number of programs to address multiple challenges arising in the current climate.
First Interstate currently has two separate initiatives underway with community focus:
- First Interstate has partnered with EverFi, a leader in financial education programming, to develop online financial literacy modules that assist with planning, teaching and learning. This content is available at First Interstate’s online Resource Center.
- To ensure meals for families throughout its footprint, First Interstate has kicked off its annual Neighbors Feeding Neighbors program early. Launched in 2009 by the First Interstate Foundation, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors was created to focus resources on food insecurity, one of the most pressing issues facing communities. During the third quarter of each year, the Foundation doubles its match of money and time donated by the employees to charitable organizations that provide food to neighbors in need. This year, First Interstate decided to start the outreach a quarter earlier to help neighbors when they need it most. They plan to keep this campaign in place throughout 2020.
WFBR distributes to partners
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is pleased to announce $52,000 in direct funding to partners across the state as part of their COVID-19 response. These funds will be distributed to support the purchase of food as part of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ Fighting Hunger Feeding Hope Program. This is just one of WFBR’s efforts designed to get food where it is needed most when it is needed most.
WFBR has witnessed its existing partners requesting more than twice the normal amount of food in order to serve their clients. The need to help fund the purchase of food is part of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ efforts to do everything possible to continue uninterrupted food distributions.
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will be supporting dozens of communities by providing 43 local grants. Every county in the state received funding through one of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ partners/programs. This will help secure 208,000 meals for community members who may not know where they will find their next meal.
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is “leaning in” and collaborating with Jennie Gordon, First Lady of Wyoming and her Wyoming Hunger Initiative, the statewide COVID-19 Hunger Task Force, The Department of Homeland Security, VOAD and many other state, county and local officials.