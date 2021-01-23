Town Crier: Helping Others

Helping Others
Donate for Homeless Connect
Casper Housing Authority CARES announces the 5th Annual Project Homeless Connect Natrona County (PHCNC) event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 29, at First United Methodist Church office, 332 E. 2nd Street. Due to COVID-19, PHCNC will be a walk-through style giveaway of bags filled with essential items for the homeless. This is a free event for the homeless.
PHCNC is currently looking for volunteers and items to be given away during the event. Items can be dropped off at the Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin, until 4 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Needed items include deodorant (sticks), bars of soap (regular size), wash cloths, small flashlights, sanitary pads (7-10 count), disposable razors, combs, brushes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, sleeping bags, blankets, shampoo, conditioner, warm hats, gloves and scarves and first aid kits (small, portable).
For more information on PHCNC, please contact Ivonne Chavez, FSS manager at 307-233-7027 or IChavez@chaoffice.org.
Casper Housing Authority CARES is a local 501c(3) nonprofit supporting the programs of the Casper Housing Authority. Current programs include: Kids Kampus childcare center for ages birth to 12, the Landing Veterans project, the Life Steps Campus Kitchen program, and the annual Father’s Day event at Washington Park.
Online training for Hospice volunteers
If you’ve been thinking of becoming a Hospice volunteer, now is the time. Training is now ongoing, and partially conducted online so you don’t have to wait to join the caring team.
Volunteers are the heart of Hospice. These exceptional, caring individuals use their gifts and skills to help provide patients, caregivers and families with peace and comfort through the Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions programs.
Volunteers offer a wide range of help including patient and administrative support, companionship visits, errand running, letter writing, light housekeeping, and other opportunities. There is also a need for veteran volunteers to help with the special needs and concerns of veteran patients.
If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Dixie at 577-4832.
Bishop Home seeks board members
The Cadoma Foundation, owner of the Historic Bishop Home at 818 E. 2nd St., has openings for board members. If one of your New Year's resolutions is to be come more involved in your community, and if you love history and historic preservation, this may be the spot for you. The board meets quarterly and is responsible for the development and sustainability of the historic site, as well as the promotion of Wyoming historic preservation. If you are interested, please email info@cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
CHA offers CARES grant to food organizations
Casper Housing Authority announces a CARES Act grant funding opportunity open to all Wyoming organizations that grow, serve, distribute or provide food for people in need. Funding is available for food organizations to fund infrastructure, cold storage, transportation, and other needs. Organizations can request up to $100,000 in funding. Applications for funding can be found online at www.chaoffice.org and will be accepted until funding is expended. Grants will be reviewed and awarded as they are received.
“Working with the State of Wyoming to get these much needed funds on the ground, at this critical time, is definitely within our mission,” said Kim Summerall-Wright, executive director of Casper Housing Authority. “Wyoming people are hurting and we are here to help, in any way we can”.
While Casper Housing Authority is located in Natrona County, the funds are available to agencies, statewide. CHA has used their grant management expertise to create the simple and direct online application process. Applications will be graded through the specialized matrix and funding awarded as quickly as possible.
Casper Housing Authority is a public entity which provides safe, affordable housing through federally funded and regulated programs. CHA is committed to increasing opportunities for low and moderate income families and individuals, by providing safe, affordable housing and facilitating access to social and community services.
For more information on the CARES Grants, please contact Lori Burns, CHA CARES director at 307-233-7015 or lburns@chaoffice.org.
Thanks from Poverty Resistance
This is the time of year I usually write a “we’re still broke but we’re still here” letter. This year we are still broke but grateful that we are able to stay open and keep serving hungry people.
Thank you to everyone that has helped our little food pantry stay open during the horrific year of 2020. There are too many volunteers to name since the CST limits the length of these notices.
The Poverty Resistance Food Pantry distributed 715,567 pounds of food so far this year We put out more than 3,100 food boxes in November.
We provide food boxes to more than 100 families a day. We serve a hot lunch to more than 50 individuals a day. The pantry is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday.
For more information about Poverty Resistance Food Pantry email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, friend her on Facebook or phone her at 307-215-4732.
Klunkers wanted
Poverty Resistance is asking for donations of used cars, trucks and other vehicles, running or not. For more information call Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
Blue Envelope provides AED's to CC
Casper College recently received $19,400 from the Blue Envelope Health Fund to purchase automated external defibrillator units.
According to John Becker, director of campus security and adjunct instructor, many buildings and other areas did not have an AED unit. However, the cost of one AED unit can run between $1,300 and $2,900. “We simply didn’t have the budget to buy the 22 units we needed to allow us to have one per floor in each building, one for the Casper College Ranch, and three traveling units for the athletic department,” said Becker.
Fortunately, Becker contacted the Blue Envelope to see if there was any help or ideas they could provide. “The board chair quickly acted on my request, and before I knew it, the college was provided with enough money to purchase 22 AED units, which brought our price down to about $850 for each. Without the generous funds given to us by the Blue Envelope Health Fund, we would be in need of the AED units, especially for the ranch and the athletic department,” Becker noted.
Thanks to the support of Blue Envelope, Casper College is only in need of five more units and can now better provide help to those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.