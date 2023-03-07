Hospice volunteer training

Come join our volunteer team and make a difference! Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will hold our next volunteer training Saturday, March 11.

Volunteering is fun and fulfilling, and there are many opportunities including errand running, transportation, care and companionship, administrative support, and more Our volunteers are the Heart of Hospice and are crucial to the lasting impact we provide.

We also need Veteran volunteers to help with the special needs and concerns of our Veteran patients.

If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Melissa at (307) 577-4832 or email Melissah@cwhp.org.

Eat, Drink and be Caring

This is our 13th Year partnering with our amazing LOCAL business owners who give so much to this community. They have stepped up to the challenge to #liveunited and give back to our community. All proceeds from to this event support United Way of Natrona County’s 2023 Annual Campaign. Ninety-Nine percent of all donations stay in Natrona County. United Way provides opportunities to invest in the community and is a leader in convening partners to impact local residents every year by providing individuals with local resources.

Please join us by stopping by one of the participating local businesses on Thursday, March 9.

A few of the participating business are:

Backwards Distilling Company

Eggington's

Firerock Steakhouse

Frank's Butcher Shop

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Petro Club

Silver Fox Steakhouse

Thai Kitchen Restaurant

Additional information on participating restaurants please visit our Natrona County Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/UWNatrona

Questions can be directed to our office (307) 237-9367

Food for Thought needs volunteers

Wyoming Food for Thought Project is in need of volunteer help to pack weekend food bags and then deliver those bags to schools and homes. Since January of 2013, Food for Thought has been helping feed kids in need over the weekends and long school breaks.

Each week over 1,000 children receive food bags but it takes many hands working together to accomplish this. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. food bags are packed. This activity takes under an hour and is great for people of all ages and abilities. Packing takes place at 1014 Glenarm in north Casper each Wednesday.

Delivery drivers pick up bins packed with food bags and deliver them out to the community each Thursday morning. This is a great activity for service groups, parents with kids at home looking for service learning opportunities, and retirees. The deliveries take under an hour and are an important part of making sure no kid goes hungry in our community. Other ways to help include hosting food drives. If you are interested in becoming involved please contact Beth at (307) 337-1703 or show up on any Wednesday afternoon to help pack food bags. Wyoming Food for Thought Project is a local, grassroots, independent organization whose operations depend upon many hands in the community helping.

Thank you for helping us be the change.

Giving Table at City Park Church

The Giving Table is collecting non-perishable food to help provide for families who need a little extra. Each month of the year they are collecting a different item. The Giving Table is a drive-up food pantry hosted by City Park Church every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. No ID is required.

On average each week, 20 to 25 volunteers pack and hand out around 175 boxes of food.

Items to be collected

March: spaghetti sauce

April: Ramen Noodles

May: instant oat meal packets

June: instant rice

July: canned fruit

To drop off donations please bring them to City Park Church at 804 S. Wolcott St, Casper Wyoming, on Sunday through Thursday. from 9 a.m. to noon If you have questions please call the church at 307-234- 6946.

Flower sales benefit Relay for Life

Last chance to order daffodils and tulips.

Just a few days left to order Daffodils & Tulips to benefit the local Relay for Life. Flowers may be ordered up to the time of arrival around March 20. The cost for daffodils is $10 for one bouquet of 10 buds; $40 for five bouquets of 10 buds; $70 for 10 bouquets of 10 buds. The cost for each bouquet of 10 tulip buds in assorted colors is $15.

To order please contact Jane Fisher at 267-1936 or Shirley Costopoulos at 267-8154.

Community foundation grant expands care for Converse County

Our newest Social Worker has joined the care team at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, due in part to a generous grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation. Douglas resident Desirae Laird will be serving our patients in Converse County, and she says it’s important to her to be able to help her friends and neighbors.

“I am very excited to work for an organization whose primary focus is patient care,” she says, “and to serve the community I live in.” Expanding our team in Converse County allows more people to stay home with hospice services, and the Wyoming Community Foundation’s $10,000 grant for hiring and training has helped make that possible.

How to support food banks

Right now, record-high inflation, supply chain challenges, and the lingering effects of the pandemic are forcing tens of thousands of our neighbors across Wyoming to make excruciatingly difficult decisions. Often, those decisions revolve around where and how to spend hard-earned dollars: Do they buy enough food to nourish themselves and their loved ones, or do they pay for essential prescription medications? Utility bills? Gas to get to work?

Experiencing hunger at any time is difficult, and is especially devastating during the holidays. With so many families, children, older adults, and individuals in Wyoming experiencing hunger right now, your community needs your support more than ever.