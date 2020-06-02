Town Crier: Helping Others

After hearing of about some students who had requested emergency support through the Casper College Student Success Center, Bressler reached out with an email plea and challenge to employees and others to raise $5000 that the foundation would match, to help those Casper College students in need. Less than two weeks later, donations had climbed past $5000. “Every day, you all show how much you care about our students, and just what lengths you are willing to go,” Bressler wrote in a follow-up email. The goal was raised to $10,000, with the Foundation matching every dollar donated up to $10,000. That goal, too, was surpassed.

Said Bressler, “It’s just so heartwarming to know that despite the circumstances we are all currently in, the Casper College family came together to help us to assist as many of our students in need that we can.”

Hospice establishes endowment fund

Over the years, many families and supporters of Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions have asked how they can help ensure a sustainable future, finding a way to provide much-needed care even during lean economic times. Hospice has announced the establishment of the Central Wyoming Hospice Endowment Fund at the Wyoming Community Foundation, laying the groundwork for Central Wyoming Hospice to provide hospice care indefinitely.