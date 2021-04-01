Town Crier: Helping Others

Helping Others
Consider donating to library sale
The Friends of the Library organization is, once again, collecting donated items for its sales. Sale success comes from the generosity of community donations. Please think of us as you do your spring cleaning. Items in good condition are accepted.
Ask yourself if you would give the items to a friend. If you would, we will accept them. Donated items include books, puzzles, games, maps, newer magazines, dvds, records, books on tape, and music cds. Please bring any items to the library drop off area near the elevator. Thank you, in advance, for helping to promote literacy. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.
Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for bikes
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Casper need 4 to 6 bicycles that our youth can use for some warmer weather fun and transportation. If you have a working bike that would fit children between the ages of 10 and 16, please consider donating it to us. We are planning some fun outdoors activities for our Littles and PY kids. Please call our office, 265-2227, to arrange for drop off or pick up.
Food for Thought needs drivers
Each week Wyoming Food for Thought Project puts together meals for kids, so that when they are away from school they are not going without. Each week, 1,200 food bags are distributed to schools and homes across the community.
Can you help? Drivers are needed each Thursday morning between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to deliver food bags.
Call Michele at (307) 337-1703 or email volunteer@wyfftp.org
Help us, help others.
Thanks from Poverty Resistance
This is the time of year I usually write a “we’re still broke but we’re still here” letter. This year we are still broke but grateful that we are able to stay open and keep serving hungry people.
Thank you to everyone that has helped our little food pantry stay open during the horrific year of 2020. There are too many volunteers to name since the CST limits the length of these notices.
The Poverty Resistance Food Pantry distributed 715,567 pounds of food so far this year We put out more than 3,100 food boxes in November.
We provide food boxes to more than 100 families a day. We serve a hot lunch to more than 50 individuals a day. The pantry is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday.
For more information about Poverty Resistance Food Pantry email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, friend her on Facebook or phone her at 307-215-4732.
Klunkers wanted
Poverty Resistance is asking for donations of used cars, trucks and other vehicles, running or not. For more information call Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
Blue Envelope provides AED's to CC
Casper College recently received $19,400 from the Blue Envelope Health Fund to purchase automated external defibrillator units.
According to John Becker, director of campus security and adjunct instructor, many buildings and other areas did not have an AED unit. However, the cost of one AED unit can run between $1,300 and $2,900. “We simply didn’t have the budget to buy the 22 units we needed to allow us to have one per floor in each building, one for the Casper College Ranch, and three traveling units for the athletic department,” said Becker.
Fortunately, Becker contacted the Blue Envelope to see if there was any help or ideas they could provide. “The board chair quickly acted on my request, and before I knew it, the college was provided with enough money to purchase 22 AED units, which brought our price down to about $850 for each. Without the generous funds given to us by the Blue Envelope Health Fund, we would be in need of the AED units, especially for the ranch and the athletic department,” Becker noted.
Thanks to the support of Blue Envelope, Casper College is only in need of five more units and can now better provide help to those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.