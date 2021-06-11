Town Crier: Helping Others

Helping Others

Volunteer at vets museum

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum preserves and shares the memory and legacy of Wyoming’s veterans. Volunteer today and help preserve their stories. The Veterans Museum is hosting a volunteer recruitment drive on Saturday, May 22. The event begin at 1 p.m. Learn how you can become part of our team. For more information, call the Veterans Museum at 472-1857.

Thanks for donated bikes

From the bottom of our hearts, Big Brothers Big Sisters thank you for all of the donated bikes that you have given to us. We now have all of the bikes that we need. Our children will be out enjoying bike rides as the weather changes this spring. We really appreciate the support from the people of Casper.

Consider donating to library sale

The Friends of the Library organization is, once again, collecting donated items for its sales. Sale success comes from the generosity of community donations. Please think of us as you do your spring cleaning. Items in good condition are accepted.