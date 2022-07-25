Town Crier: Helping Others

Caps 4 Kids meeting

We have received a large donation of yarn suitable for knitting or crocheting stocking caps for Kids of all ages. The yarn has been sorted and is stored according to color which makes it easy for you to select the colors you need to make your caps.

Our next gathering is Wednesday, July 27 at Central Wyoming Senior Center located at 1831 East 4th Street. Come and join us in air conditioned comfort. We start around 12:30 or 1:00 and stay as long as our schedules permit. There are a few patterns available along with some knitting needles and crochet hooks. Please call the Center at 265-4678 if you need more information. Hope to see you on the 27th.

Bosom Buddies available

Bosom Buddies of Wyoming is comprised of a small group of Wyoming women who provide soft, hand-knit, prosthetic bosoms for breast cancer survivors who have undergone mastectomies. The group is celebrating its tenth-year as an organization and has distributed 90 bosoms to women in Wyoming so far this year.

Thanks in part to a grant from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, these light-weight, washable, soft bosoms are sent free of charge to anyone who requests them.

For more information, or to order bosoms, contact us at Facebook Page: Bosom Buddies of Wyoming or call us at: 307-247-2503.

Let us be your Bosom Buddies!

I-REACH 2 hosts fundraiser

We invite you to mark your calendars for Aug. 13. The evening will kick off with the Riding for the Brand dinner and auction from 5 to 7 p.m. Prairie Wife, Colby Hales, and Michael Stirrett are all returning as our dinner’s event emcee, auctioneer, and featured entertainment.

At 6:30 we are excited to have Casper’s Whiskey Yankee Oscar 307 returning to get the party started at David Street Station. At 8:00 we are honored to welcome Sheridan’s Tris Munsick and the Innocents as our headline entertainment for the Riding for the Brand community concert. In addition to the exceptional entertainment, we will also be selling unique items produced by participants in our program, hosting gun and 50/50 raffles and offering wagon rides through downtown between 6:30 and 8:00 courtesy of the Powder River Percherons! The Riding for the Brand concert is free and open to the public!

I-REACH 2 Inc. has facilitated opportunities for individuals to REACH their highest level of independence in Natrona County since 1999. IR2 provides services to 43 individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities 24 hours per day, seven days a week. The last two years have been an incredibly challenging time in terms of keeping the checkbook in the black while continuing to provide the high-quality services and supports our organization is known for. We need your support now more than ever.

Clunkers wanted

Clunkers are older vehicles (cars, trucks RVs, camping trailers) that are not being used. Clunkers are either running or in need of minor repairs. Either way they have more years to be useful.

There are literally hundreds of clunkers in Casper. They are parked in back yards, off the alley or taking up room on a driveway or in a garage.

Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, is seeking donations of older vehicles, running or in need of minor repairs.

We give them to people in need of transportation or sell them to help cover our on-going expenses. Since 2010 we have had 115 clunkers donated. Poverty Resistance Food Pantry is a non profit, 501©3 Corporation.

That means your donation is tax deductible.

For more information or to donate contact Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or Friend her on Facebook.

Golf tournament supports booster club

The Kelly Walsh Booster Club will host the sixth annual Trojan Classic Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 28 at the Three Crowns Golf Club. Registration begins at noon with a Shotgun Start at 1 p.m. Famous KW Class of 1981 alums Mike Deveraux and Allyn Griffin kicked off the annual event in 2017 and will play in the tournament again this year. The club will also honor KW Class of 1982 alum Ted Klatt for all his support of the first five Trojan Classic tournaments.

The entry fee for an individual is $115. A team can play for $450. The entry fee includes 18 holes with a cart, dinner after the event and a chance at some great prizes. To register, please call the Three Crowns Golf Club at 307-472-7696.

The KWHS Booster Club supports all Kelly Walsh academic, athletic, and activity programs that seek support. Since 2017, the Booster Club has given over $160,000 in financial assistance to numerous school programs through funding requests and splitting concessions profits. The club also boosts school spirit through social media and special events, as well as by sponsoring and hosting the annual KW All Sports Banquet. The proceeds from the Trojan Classic go directly back to KW Students!

The Booster Club would appreciate more hole sponsors and hole prizes. Donor support has been a vital part of raising over $34,000 since the tournament began in 2017.

The Booster Club would love more members and welcomes parents, alumni, and anyone who wants to help support KWHS Students. The Kelly Walsh Booster Club’s website is kwhsboosters.org. The booster club is also on Facebook. Please contact booster Club President Stacy Baker at 307-262-9325 for information on the golf tournament or on joining the Booster Club.

Thanks from Food Bank of the Rockies

June marked the official beginning of summer, a season often associated with joyful gatherings of family and friends, vacation, and taking a moment to relax amid the busyness of the year. Right now, however, the glow of summer is overshadowed — by national and global tragedies, soaring inflation, and the continued challenges to people’s physical and mental health as we enter year three of COVID-19. Food Bank of the Rockies’ work is more critically needed now than perhaps ever before.

Our mission at Food Bank of the Rockies is to provide people with the familiar, nutrient-rich food they need to thrive. This has never been a simple undertaking, and today’s tumultuous economic environment makes it all the more challenging. Right now, we are spending more than $1.3 million every month to purchase food to distribute to people experiencing food insecurity. That is triple what we were spending pre-COVID!

Food Bank of the Rockies is adapting to this period of record inflation and fewer bulk donations by purchasing more fresh produce and nourishing staples, proactively buying larger quantities to account for shortages and delays, and doing everything else we can to remove the burden of hunger for our neighbors. Learn more about all of our efforts here.

As we weather these difficult times together, Food Bank of the Rockies is committed to showing up wherever and whenever we are needed most. We deeply appreciate your support; we could not do any of this without you. If you are in need of food assistance, please check out our food pantry locator. If you have the financial means or time, consider giving a financial gift or volunteering. Community support ensures that everyone has the resources they need to thrive.

Thank you again for partnering with us as a supporter. We are so thankful for you.

Make fleece blankets for those in need

The Fleece Blanket Project meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church 520 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming. Parking is in back of the building. We welcome anyone who would like to help in any way. If you have never cut and/or tied a blanket, we would be happy to show you. We trim, cut, and tie/serge fleece blankets which are given to those in need of comfort and warmth. We started making blankets on Jan. 30, 2016, and have made 1,693 blankets to date.

These blankets have been given to Headstart, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, the Youth Crisis Center, Casper Youth For Christ, Rocky Mountain Oncology, U.S. Renal Care Centers, the Child Development Center, the Children’s Advocacy Project, Healthcare for the Homeless, Interfaith of Natrona County, Wyoming Medical Center, Community Action Partnership, Make A Wish Wyoming, and many other agencies that provide services to those in need as well as individuals. If you would like to be a part of this project, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you!