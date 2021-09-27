Town Crier: Helping Others

Toy run set for October

On Oct. 2, Wyoming Central Abate will be putting on their annual Toy Run. It will all be starting at the Eastside Walmart from 11:00 a.m. to noon and will be covering Casper, Douglas and Glenrock. This annual toy drive is very meaningful to all these Wyoming communities and at the same time a lot of fun for everyone to participate in! Wyoming Central Abate would appreciate all riders participation for this worthwhile community cause with or without a motorcycle. Everyone is welcome!

Help needed for blanket project

We are having a “Blanket Blitz” on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church, 520 CY Avenue, Casper Wyoming. Our goal is to make 100 blankets that day. we are in need of the following: fleece; funds to purchase fleece; and volunteers to help make blankets and assist with set up and other duties. The community is invited to come and be a part of this celebration. If you have any questions, please contact First Christian Church or Debbie Mestas. Thank you!

