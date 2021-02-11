Town Crier: Helping Others

Clunkers wanted
Poverty Resistance is asking for donations of used cars, trucks and other vehicles, running or not. For more information call Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
Online training for Hospice volunteers
If you’ve been thinking of becoming a Hospice volunteer, now is the time. Training is now ongoing, and partially conducted online so you don’t have to wait to join the caring team.
Volunteers are the heart of Hospice. These exceptional, caring individuals use their gifts and skills to help provide patients, caregivers and families with peace and comfort through the Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions programs.
Volunteers offer a wide range of help including patient and administrative support, companionship visits, errand running, letter writing, light housekeeping, and other opportunities. There is also a need for veteran volunteers to help with the special needs and concerns of veteran patients.
If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Dixie at 577-4832.
Sandwich ministry offers Saturday lunch to those in need
The Sandwich Ministry has resumed each Saturday. Lunches are distributed from 10 a.m. to noon in the breezeway at First United Methodist Church.
Blue Envelope provides AED’s to CC
Casper College recently received $19,400 from the Blue Envelope Health Fund to purchase automated external defibrillator units.
According to John Becker, director of campus security and adjunct instructor, many buildings and other areas did not have an AED unit. However, the cost of one AED unit can run between $1,300 and $2,900. “We simply didn’t have the budget to buy the 22 units we needed to allow us to have one per floor in each building, one for the Casper College Ranch, and three traveling units for the athletic department,” said Becker.
Fortunately, Becker contacted the Blue Envelope to see if there was any help or ideas they could provide. “The board chair quickly acted on my request, and before I knew it, the college was provided with enough money to purchase 22 AED units, which brought our price down to about $850 for each.
Without the generous funds given to us by the Blue Envelope Health Fund, we would be in need of the AED units, especially for the ranch and the athletic department,” Becker noted.
Thanks to the support of Blue Envelope, Casper College is only in need of five more units and can now better provide help to those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.