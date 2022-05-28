Town Crier: Helping Others

NCSD Summer Food Service Program

Natrona County School District 1 announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals are available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger.

Meals will be served at the following locations:

Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming from June 8 to Aug. 24 between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Casper Recreation Center from June 8 to Aug. 19 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church from June 8 to Aug. 26 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Contact 307-253-5205

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD 3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax: (202) 690-7442; or email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Camp Hope registration open

Camp Hope, Wyoming’s summer camp for children with diabetes, is accepting registrations for this year’s session, June 19-25, 2022, to be held at Camp WYOBA on Casper Mountain. Camp Hope is a residential camp experience designed to teach children with Diabetes all the fundamentals of self-care to live well while dealing with Diabetes. We also have a lot of fun! Check our website at camphopewy.net and contact us for further information at camphopewyoming@gmail.com. Phone: 307-259-3327.

Family fun run in June

The Iris Clubhouse, a working community for adults with mental illness are pleased to present the 6th Annual Be Kind to Your Mind 5k Family Fun Run, on June 4 at 7:30 a.m. The course will begin at the Wells Shelter at the North Casper Soccer Complex near K Street and Bryan Stock Trail. Register at irisclubhouse.org or call Dan Odell at 307-333-2507.

Thank you from St. Vincent DePaul

St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store located at 301 E. H Street wants to thank volunteers, the director and the board for a successful 2021 year despite the late opening and shortened hours. Without donations and shoppers the store would not have been able to give $13,000 each to Seton House, Holy Cross Food Bank, and Interfaith and Food For Thought $3,000, totaling $42,000. With the continued support of all those who make the store possible, 2022 will be a year filled with joy and hope.

Make fleece blankets for those in need

The Fleece Blanket Project meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church 520 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming. Parking is in back of the building. We welcome anyone who would like to help in any way. If you have never cut and/or tied a blanket, we would be happy to show you. We trim, cut, and tie/serge fleece blankets which are given to those in need of comfort and warmth. We started making blankets on Jan. 30, 2016, and have made 1,693 blankets to date. These blankets have been given to Headstart, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, the Youth Crisis Center, Casper Youth For Christ, Rocky Mountain Oncology, U.S. Renal Care Centers, the Child Development Center, the Children’s Advocacy Project, Healthcare for the Homeless, Interfaith of Natrona County, Wyoming Medical Center, Community Action Partnership, Make A Wish Wyoming, and many other agencies that provide services to those in need as well as individuals. If you would like to be a part of this project, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you!

Clunkers wanted

Clunkers are older vehicles (cars, trucks RVs, camping trailers) that are not being used. Clunkers are either running or in need of minor repairs. Either way they have more years to be useful. There are literally hundreds of clunkers in Casper. They are parked in back yards, off the alley or taking up room on a driveway or in a garage. Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, is seeking donations of older vehicles, running or in need of minor repairs. We give them to people in need of transportation or sell them to help cover our on-going expenses. Since 2010 we have had 115 clunkers donated. Poverty Resistance Food Pantry is a non profit, 501©3 Corporation. That means your donation is tax deductible. For more information or to donate contact Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or Friend her on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0