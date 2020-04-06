Town Crier: Helping Others

Seeking recipients for Quilts of Valor
Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the Central Wyoming Senior Services Center at 1831 E. 4th St. every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.
Senior companions needed
Do you want to help people in need while earning a tax-free stipend? (Stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits). Looking for qualified, caring seniors age 55+ years of age on a fixed income to become a senior companion. Call Vernita Lackey at 235-5959 for more information or email scpfgp@wyoming.com.
Hospice training May 16
Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is looking for volunteers. These exceptional, caring individuals use their gifts and skills to help provide patients, caregivers and families with peace and comfort through the Hospice and Transitions programs.
Volunteers offer a wide range of help including patient and administrative support, companionship visits, errand running, letter writing, light housekeeping and other opportunities.
Veteran volunteers are also to help with the special needs and concerns of veteran patients.
The next volunteer training is May16, 2020. If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Dixie at 577-4832.
Updated food pantry list
- Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene, 307-462-6821, Saturday 9 to 11 a.m. food pantry
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights Community Center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, 307-224-4104 (ext. 7) Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 265-9121, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.
- First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, 258-9646, closed this week.
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, 577-1041, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 234-4381, foodbank@mvbccasper.com
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., 265-0242, Grab and go, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call for appointment if you are shut in, limited delivery, (Kim’s cell 307-215-6683).
- Restoration Fellowship food pantry, 411 S. Walsh Drive, 235-9100, every Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m.
- Salvation Army food pantry, 441 S. Center St., 234-2002, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon
- Salvation Army, 441 S. Center St., is now serving breakfast, 9 to 10 a.m. and lunch, 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 234-2002, grab and go.
- First Christian Church, King’s Corner, 112 S. Beech Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, sack lunches provided.
- First United Methodist Church, Kings Corner, 112 S Beech Street, hot meal, 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, and 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Central Wyoming Rescue Mission, breakfast, 7 to 8 a.m., lunch, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner, 6 to 7 p.m.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month, 506 West Birch, Ste. 15, noon to 6 p.m. while supplies last, curbside only currently, 277-7151.
Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
Classroom mentor, foster grandparent
Make a difference in a child’s life by becoming a Classroom Mentor/Foster Grandparent while earning a tax free stipend (stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits). Looking for qualified, caring seniors age 55+ years of age on a fixed income to become a foster grandparent. Call Vernita Lackey at 235-5959 for more information or email scpfgp@wyoming.com.
Make fleece blankets
The Fleece Blanket Project cuts and ties fleece blankets on the third Saturday of each month at First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The blankets that are made are given to those in need of comfort and warmth. The project began on January 3, 2016, and 1,160 blankets have been made by volunteers since then. These blankets have been given to individuals and to agencies that provide services to those in need of comfort and warmth. Everyone is welcome to come for an hour or two or the entire time. If you have never cut or tied a blanket before, someone can show you how. Donations of fleece are always welcomed as two yards of a solid color and two yards of a print are used for each blanket. If you have any questions, you can contact Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com or call First Christian Church at 234-8964.
New sign for theater
Casper Theater Company would like to thank the following business and people for helping raise the money for the new sign at 735 CY. It is through grants and personal donations they have succeeded in raising almost $30,000 to become visible from the street. First Interstate Bank and First Interstate Foundation, Goodstein Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, and a special thank you to an anonymous donor. Casper Theater Company was able to fund the remaining dollars. Thanks also to Brad Moore and Bar D Signs for putting together the bid, design work and installation. Watch for the new sign very soon as you drive by 735 CY. Thank you all so much.
Volunteer drivers needed
Volunteer Disabled American Veteran (DAV) drivers needed to transport veterans to and from authorized medical appointments in the Casper and Sheridan areas. Most driving occurs on I-25 from the Casper VA Clinic to and from the Sheridan VA Medical Center during the hours of 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Your service will enable veterans to obtain medical treatment they may be prohibited from due to lack of transportation. Ford vehicles are used; primarily the Ford Flex and Ford 4X4 Explorer. Please call 307-675-3273 for application information.
New online directory for churches
Here is some important information about the first-ever website created and managed by Servants United. They have created a website to aid the community in connecting with either a local church, a local Christian organization or a Christian-owned business. The website address is www.ChristianConnectory.com.
Many of the Christian leaders in the community are excited about this easy way to connect online with various churches and Christian organizations and businesses in the Casper area. Currently the website has three directories for churches, Christian organizations and Christian-owned businesses. As it grows and develops, categories of faith-based community events, prayer gatherings and other helpful ways to connect the Christian community may be added. If you see a correction that needs to be made or would like to advertise to support the directory, please email info@christianconnectory.com.
CASA receives big grant
CASA of Natrona County has been awarded a $20,000 Promising Practices grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children. CASA of Natrona County recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
The Promising Practices grant will be able to help CASA of Natrona County to better address the unique needs of children in Natrona County who are close to aging out of foster care. CASA of Natrona County is creating a mobile store providing gently used clothing free of charge to youth in foster care. It will also provide teens in foster care the opportunity to gain employment and job skills with assistance of a mentor who will work hand-in-hand with them.
There are 950 CASA/GAL programs nationwide, including 45 state offices. The federal grant funds distributed through National CASA/GAL are provided by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, U.S. Department of Justice, as authorized under the Victims of Child Abuse Act of 1990. In 2018, National CASA/GAL was awarded nearly $10 million in federal grants.
CATC low income tickets and tokens
Combined funding from the City of Casper, the towns of Mills and Evansville and the Wells Fargo Foundation is being used to continue the Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC) Low Income Fare Assistance Program into 2020.
CATC’s Low Income Fare Assistance Program provides a limited number of tickets or tokens for rides on CATC or The Bus for local people who have low, very low, extremely low or no income at all as defined by federal poverty guidelines from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Wyoming Department of Health.
According to CATC executive director John Jones, the ongoing financial commitment of these funders makes a real difference to those for whom CATC is the only accessible, safe and affordable way to get to work, medical appointments, education and shopping.
Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC) is a local 501©3 nonprofit transit provider for Casper, Evansville, Mills, Bar Nunn and parts of Natrona County. The combined system of demand-response and fixed route buses serves the general public, the elderly and disabled and those who do not have access to their own vehicle.
For information or to donate, visit www.catcbus.com or contact John Jones at 265-1313 or john@catcbus.com.
Urgent needs at mission
Wyoming Rescue Mission staff is in desperate need as cold winter temperatures will bring more individuals and families to their door. “This time of year can be unbearable for those living on the streets,” said executive director Brad Hopkins. “We look for signs of hypothermia – shivering, nausea, confusion, slurred speech. It can be a life or death situation, especially for people who are older, ill or in poor physical condition.”
Wyoming Rescue Mission is prepared to provide food, shelter and other life essentials for an average of 140 people each night throughout the winter months. Hot meals, dry clothes and a warm environment are crucial to avert the dangers of winter, Hopkins explained. “However, as temperatures continue to drop, as many as 205 homeless men, women and children will need help on a daily basis this winter.”
Hopkins urgently calls on the community to help the Mission care for the homeless throughout the winter months through a number of different ways. “New or gently-used winter coats, as well as warm gloves and hats, boots and undergarments for men and women are always appreciated and provide tremendous help,” he said. “We also need bus token donations, to help provide guests with the means to safely get to work and other necessary appointments during this season.” Monetary gifts are helpful as well to cover the costs of the Mission’s utility bills, which greatly increase as the weather grows colder and the guest number increases.
Gifts of clothing, food and bus tokens can be delivered to 230 N. Park Street. Monetary donations can be made online at wyomission.org/donate. Additional information about Wyoming Rescue Mission activities and year-round programs and services are available online as well.
BBBS needs volunteers
Here in Natrona county there are close to 40 children waiting for their match with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Why are you waiting to become a mentor? It is fun and fulfilling to mentor a child and be there adult match. Get out there and have some fun, fish, hike, swim, walk, run errands and just talk. Make a profound difference in a child’s life today. Go to www.wyobbbs.org or call 265-2227 for more information and start your new wonderful adventure today.
New donors to ski history project
The Casper Mountain Ski History Project, a subcommittee of the Casper Mountain National Ski Patrol, would like to thank the many donors who have contributed to the project. The group is producing a book and DVD documentary from over 25 videoed interviews. The project will preserve the rich history of and document the stories of friendship, camaraderie and volunteerism that made this mountain a local and regional winter recreation destination.
The Natrona County School District Recreation Joint Powers Board gave the initial grant. Others who have given generously include the Wyoming Community Development Fund through the Bart Rea donor advised fund, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, the Warren Weaver Family, Arlene Rosin, Bob and Nancy Kidd, Bill and Jan Chambers, the Zimmerman Family Trust, the Hardesty Family, Barbara Scifers, the Leotta Family, the Wold Family Trust, Mike Huber, the Goodstein Foundation and Glenn and Pat Bochmann.
Anyone interested in contributing photos or other information or support may contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.
Hospice boutique accepting donations
Support Central Wyoming Hospice patients with generous donations to the Memory Lane Boutique. Gently used items including bookshelves, dressers, jewelry, household goods, hand bags, toys, tools and more are currently being accepted. No books or clothes, please. See’s Candies are also available for gift giving and enjoying. All proceeds go directly to patient care.
Memory Lane Boutique is located at 319 S. Wilson St. inside of the Administration offices of Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you have any questions please call 577-4832.
Hospice establishes endowment fund
Over the years, many families and supporters of Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions have asked how they can help ensure a sustainable future, finding a way to provide much-needed care even during lean economic times. Hospice has announced the establishment of the Central Wyoming Hospice Endowment Fund at the Wyoming Community Foundation, laying the groundwork for Central Wyoming Hospice to provide hospice care indefinitely.
Endowment funds provide a stable, predictable source of income for nonprofit organizations. The Wyoming Community Foundation manages these funds, and, like a community savings account, this permanent pool of assets generates income and grows over time. With this partnership, CWHTP will benefit from the Foundation’s 30-year history of honoring donors’ wishes to build long-term assets that will help the community forever.
To show its commitment to the future of hospice care, CWHTP’s Board of Directors has set aside $50,000 to match donations made to the Endowment Fund this year. If you are interested in contributing to the new Central Wyoming Hospice Endowment Fund and wish to take advantage of the match, please call Rachel McPherson at 577-4832.
Group needs volunteer advisers
Do you want your voice heard about your health care? If so, please consider joining the team. Mountain Pacific Quality Health is looking for patient family advisers.
Mountain Pacific Quality Health is a quality improvement organization that works to improve the quality of health care received from providers and improve population health.
What is a patient family adviser? Someone who can volunteer his/her time, share suggestions about creating positive changes within the healthcare system, listen to other’s stories and talk about experiences to seek opportunities for improvements.
The group meets monthly for one hour in duration. Advisers have the option to work on projects fitting to their goals and interests with the Mountain Pacific team.
If you interested in joining our PFAC team and would like more information, please contact Crystal Morse at 307-439-2370 or cmorse@mpqhf.org.
Boutique seeks donated items
Please consider donating your unwanted items to Memory Lane Boutique, located at 319 S. Wilson St. inside of the Admin offices of Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions. All contributions fully support patient care at hospice. Furniture, jewelry, household goods, hand bags, toys, tools, etc. are accepted. Please no clothes or books. And new See’s Candies are on the shelf for your gourmet chocolate desires. Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WMC seeks volunteers
Wyoming Medical Center is looking for volunteers to join its team.
Junior Volunteer Program is for ages 16 to 21. Volunteer in a variety of settings, including the Emergency Department and Neurological Department. Hours are flexible and based around school schedules and extracurricular activities.
Evening/Weekend Information Desk Volunteer: Volunteers needed for evening and weekend shifts. Shifts range from two to four hours. Provide information and directions, answer phone calls and provide general assistance.
Other volunteer opportunities are available. Please contact Lisa Johnson, WMC Volunteer Coordinator, at 577-2794 for additional information.
Be a Big, make a difference
Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters welcomes you to apply to become a Big. Becoming a Big is life changing for both the child and you — the volunteer.
Get out there and have fun, hike, ski, fish, walk the dog, play music, create art or enjoy crafts. An adult spending time with a child has a huge and positive impact.
Join the fun. It is easy to apply to begin helping a child reach their full potential.
Simply call 265-2227 or go to www.wyobbbs.org.
Theater thanks Pacific Power
Casper Theater Company would like to make special recognition to the Pacific Power Foundation for their generous grant to supply the stage lighting needs. This is the second grant Casper theater Company has received from the Pacific Power Foundation, and thanks to them for enhancing the productions with state of the art equipment to provide audiences with the best possible experience.
The PacifiCorp Foundation is one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 1.8 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California).
Joshua’s needs volunteer drivers
Joshua’s Storehouse needs volunteer drivers to pick up donations and to help with the food rescue program. If you have some time or some community service hours and would like to help Joshua’s feed families in Natrona County, please give Kim Perez a call at 265-0242 or text her at 215-6683.
Seeking children’s books
Helping a child enjoy reading is very important to many families who visit the Holy Cross Center in search of nutritious food to supplement their diets. The center seeks children’s books to make available to families. If you have good children’s books, please drop them at Dave’s Darts at 601 E. 2nd Street. Please do not donate adult books. Your gifts will be greatly appreciated. For more information contact Joe at 577-1041.
Meals on Wheels needs volunteer drivers
Meals On Wheels needs meal delivery volunteers. Volunteers must have a valid drivers licenses and proof of automobile insurance. After training, each volunteer delivers a meal route, once weekly Monday through Friday. Routes go out anytime between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon. Each route takes about an hour. A volunteer can easily deliver during a lunch hour. Meal deliveries are made to senior and home-bound citizens who are unable to prepare meals or to grocery shop for themselves. If you are unable to commit to an assigned day each week, substitute volunteer drivers are needed. As a substitute driver, you fill in whenever you are available. If interested call 265-8659 to make arrangements for training.
Make-A-Wish Wyoming welcomes volunteers
Make-A-Wish Wyoming is looking for volunteers to support its mission of granting a wish to every Wyoming child with a life-threatening medical condition.
Volunteer wish granters are specially trained to work directly with children and their families to determine the child’s true wish and then help plan, create and fulfill that wish. The opportunity is flexible and allows volunteers to give time based on their own schedules. Help provide hope, strength and joy to children and families in your community when it’s needed most.
The organization is also looking for people who are interested in helping with community events designed to raise funds and awareness.
To learn more about these volunteer opportunities and others, or to refer a child to the program call 234-9474, email mlasky@wyoming.wish.org or visit wyoming.wish.org.
Disabled vets need volunteer drivers
The Disabled American Veterans need volunteer drivers to take veterans to their medical appointment at the VA hospital in Cheyenne. The volunteer driver will transport them in a VA vehicle. If you are interested please call the DAV transportation office in Cheyenne at 307-778-7577 for further information.
