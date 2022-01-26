Town Crier: Helping Others

Relay for Life daffodil and tulip sales

Camp Hope registration open

Camp Hope, Wyoming's summer camp for children with diabetes, is accepting registrations for this year's session, June 19-25, 2022, to be held at Camp WYOBA on Casper Mountain. Camp Hope is a residential camp experience designed to teach children with Diabetes all the fundamentals of self-care to live well while dealing with Diabetes. We also have a lot of fun! Check our website at camphopewy.net and contact us for further information at camphopewyoming@gmail.com. Phone: 307-259-3327.

Volunteers on Tap with United Way

United Way’s Community Engagement Committee has created a new opportunity to show your community some love. Guests will participate in a quick volunteer project to benefit the Ready League program by building superhero themed kits that increases Kindergarten Readiness in the Casper community. Participants will then enjoy a free beer from hosts, Gruner Brothers, while socializing with other young professionals and planning future philanthropic adventures.

The Feb. 8, Volunteers on Tap is the first in a series of events coming from United Way that will focus on the act of volunteering while providing a social opportunity to become more involved and build relationships with local nonprofit programs.

“The value of an individual's time is significant to most nonprofits. Volunteer hours decrease operating costs and allow for those dollars to be invested into direct services and other mission-oriented work.” Explains Anna Wilcox, United Way Executive Director. “This series of events, being kicked off by Volunteers on Tap, is a fun and social way to grow new volunteers in our community.”

For more information or to register your group of friends, family, and colleagues visit: https://unitedwaync.com/volunteersontap/ or call 307-237-9367 by Feb. 4.

Volunteer training at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions

Come join our volunteer team and make a difference! Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will hold their next Volunteer Training on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Our volunteers are the Heart of Hospice. These exceptional, caring individuals use their gifts and skills to help provide patients, caregivers and families with peace and comfort through our Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions programs. Our volunteers offer a wide range of help including patient care, administrative support, companionship visits, errand running, light housekeeping, and other opportunities.

We also need Veteran volunteers to help with the special needs and concerns of our Veteran patients. If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Melissa at 307-577-4832 or email Melissah@cwhp.org.

Relay for Life daffodil and tulip sales

The American Cancer Society is having its annual Daffodil & Tulip Sales to benefit the local Relay for Life. Flowers may be ordered until Feb. 28, and they will be delivered around March 22. The cost for daffodils is still $10 for one bouquet of 10 buds; $40 for five bouquets of 10 buds; $70 for 10 bouquets of 10 buds. The cost for each bouquet of 10 tulip buds in assorted colors is $15. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life. To order please contact either Jane Fisher at 307-267-1936 or Shirley Costopoulos at 267-8154.

Project Homeless Connect Natrona County planned

Casper Housing Authority CARES announces the sixth Annual Project Homeless Connect Natrona County (PHCNC) event Friday, Jan. 28 from 8 am – 5 pm at The Good Food Hub. It is located at 420 W. 1st Street. PHCNC is a “one-stop” shop for the homeless or close to homeless in our community. During the event, we invite members of this community to come receive services from multiple community agencies and businesses. This FREE event for the homeless will provide hot meals, healthcare, legal advice, haircuts, employment services, coats, hats, housing assistance, veteran aid, and more. PHCNC is currently looking for volunteers and items to be given away during the event. Items can be dropped off at the Casper Housing Authority located at 140 E. K St until 4 pm on Thursday, Jan. 27. Needed items include the following:

Adult size of warm socks

Deodorant (sticks)

Bars of soap (regular size)

Wash cloths

Small flashlights

Sanitary Pads (7-10)

Disposable Razors

Combs

Brushes

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Sleeping Bags

Blankets

Shampoo

Conditioner

Warm hats, gloves and scarves

First Aid Kits (small, portable)

Casper Housing Authority CARES is a local 501c(3) non-profit supporting the programs of the Casper Housing Authority. Current programs include: Kids Kampus childcare center for ages birth -12, the Landing project, the Life Steps Campus Kitchen program, and the annual Father’s Day event at Washington Park.

For more information on PHCNC, please contact Ivonne Chavez, FSS Manager at 307-233-7027 or ichavez@chaoffice.org.

Benefit Bowls at Pottery By You

Each month, Pottery By You gives back to the community by donating proceeds from their “Benefit Bowls” to a local organization. For January, we will donate $5.00 to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions for every bene, tapered, or cottage bowl sold.

Create cool new bowls while contributing to your community!

For more information, call 307-472-9087.

Pottery By You, 1627 East Second Street, Casper, WY 82601

Thank you from St. Vincent DePaul

St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store located at 301 E. H Street wants to thank volunteers, the director and the board for a successful 2021 year despite the late opening and shortened hours. Without donations and shoppers the store would not have been able to give $13,000 each to Seton House, Holy Cross Food Bank, and Interfaith and Food For Thought $3,000, totaling $42,000. With the continued support of all those who make the store possible, 2022 will be a year filled with joy and hope.

Blue Envelope provides AED’s to CC

Casper College recently received $19,400 from the Blue Envelope Health Fund to purchase automated external defibrillator units. According to John Becker, director of campus security and adjunct instructor, many buildings and other areas did not have an AED unit. However, the cost of one AED unit can run between $1,300 and $2,900. “We simply didn’t have the budget to buy the 22 units we needed to allow us to have one per floor in each building, one for the Casper College Ranch, and three traveling units for the athletic department,” said Becker. Fortunately, Becker contacted the Blue Envelope to see if there was any help or ideas they could provide. “The board chair quickly acted on my request, and before I knew it, the college was provided with enough money to purchase 22 AED units, which brought our price down to about $850 for each. Without the generous funds given to us by the Blue Envelope Health Fund, we would be in need of the AED units. , especially for the ranch and the athletic department,” Becker noted.

Thanks to the support of Blue Envelope, Casper College is only in need of five more units and can now better provide help to those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Make fleece blankets for those in need

The Fleece Blanket Project meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church 520 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming. Parking is in back of the building. We welcome anyone who would like to help in any way. If you have never cut and/or tied a blanket, we would be happy to show you. We trim, cut, and tie/serge fleece blankets which are given to those in need of comfort and warmth. We started making blankets on Jan. 30, 2016, and have made 1,525 blankets to date. These blankets have been given to Headstart, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, the Youth Crisis Center, Casper Youth For Christ, Rocky Mountain Oncology, U.S. Renal Care Centers, the Child Development Center, the Children’s Advocacy Project, Healthcare for the Homeless, Interfaith of Natrona County, Wyoming Medical Center, Community Action Partnership, Make A Wish Wyoming, and many other agencies that provide services to those in need as well as individuals. If you would like to be a part of this project, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you!

Sandwich ministry offers lunch to needyThe Sandwich Ministry has resumed each Saturday. Lunches are distributed from 10 a.m. to noon in the breezeway at First United Methodist Church.

