Town Crier: Helping Others

WFBR has witnessed its existing partners requesting more than twice the normal amount of food in order to serve their clients. The need to help fund the purchase of food is part of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ efforts to do everything possible to continue uninterrupted food distributions.

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will be supporting dozens of communities by providing 43 local grants. Every county in the state received funding through one of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ partners/programs. This will help secure 208,000 meals for community members who may not know where they will find their next meal.

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is “leaning in” and collaborating with Jennie Gordon, First Lady of Wyoming and her Wyoming Hunger Initiative, the statewide COVID-19 Hunger Task Force, The Department of Homeland Security, VOAD and many other state, county and local officials.

BBBS looks for fall lunch buddies

Big Brothers Big Sisters wish you health, and like you, look forward to returning back to work and activities. The Lunch Buddies program is a simple and profound idea. You can volunteer today and give a child in the community a gift of friendship and mentoring.