Town Crier: Helping Others

Events rebooked for late summer and fall include several concerts, as well as the annual meeting of Wyoming Workforce Services.

2021 is slated to be a strong year and will welcome the return of 10 previously booked groups and annual events, including the College National Finals Rodeo, American Roughstock Rodeo, Wyoming Outfitters and Guides, AOPA, International Roundup, 307 Innovate, Lost Arrow Archers, Holistic Fair, Shrine Circus, State High School Sports (like basketball and track) and Wyoming Amateur Wrestling.

CC emergency fund surpasses $10,000

Casper College employees, trustees and foundation and alumni board members have donated over $10,000 to the Casper College Cares Student Emergency Fund.

The fund was set up in early April to help Casper College students finding it difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic to make ends meet. “Many of our students were barely getting by during the good times and now find themselves without a job, going to school virtually from home — many with kids going to school from home with them, and trying to figure out how to put food on the table and pay all their monthly bills,” said foundation executive director Denise Bressler.