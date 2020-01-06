Town Crier: Helping Others

Participants will stay at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and ski at the Casper Mountain Outdoor Center at McMurry Mountain Park. The Center is a joint venture of Natrona County and the Casper Mountain Biathlon Club with 42 kilometers of wide cross-country trails.

The annual week-long event attracts more than 250 skiers, guides and volunteers from throughout the United States, as well as international participants from several other countries. During the Ski for Light week, each skier with a disability is paired with an experienced, sighted cross-country skier who acts as ski instructor and on-snow guide. The group is currently seeking more guides. Additional information can be found at www.sfl.org.

New online directory for churches

Here is some important information about the first ever website created and managed by Servants United. They have created a website to aid the community in connecting with either a local church, a local Christian organization or a Christian-owned business. The website address is www.ChristianConnectory.com.