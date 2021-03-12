Town Crier: Helping Others

Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for bikes

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Casper need 4 to 6 bicycles that our youth can use for some warmer weather fun and transportation. If you have a working bike that would fit children between the ages of 10 and 16, please consider donating it to us. We are planning some fun outdoors activities for our Littles and PY kids. Please call our office, 265-2227, to arrange for drop off or pick up.

Help high schools in blood draw challenge

Community members along with students, parents, staff and alumni of 12 high schools across Wyoming are teaming up to help patients who need lifesaving blood transfusions at the 13th Annual Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Blood Drive Challenge now through March 31.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to many things, but it hasn’t changed the need for blood. With many school closures forcing blood drive cancellations this year, it’s more important than ever for healthy donors to give back. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 14,600 Vitalant blood drives across the nation have been forced to cancel due to COVID-19, representing about 364,000 uncollected donations.