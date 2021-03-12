Town Crier: Helping Others

Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for bikes
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Casper need 4 to 6 bicycles that our youth can use for some warmer weather fun and transportation. If you have a working bike that would fit children between the ages of 10 and 16, please consider donating it to us. We are planning some fun outdoors activities for our Littles and PY kids. Please call our office, 265-2227, to arrange for drop off or pick up.
Help high schools in blood draw challenge
Community members along with students, parents, staff and alumni of 12 high schools across Wyoming are teaming up to help patients who need lifesaving blood transfusions at the 13th Annual Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Blood Drive Challenge now through March 31.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to many things, but it hasn’t changed the need for blood. With many school closures forcing blood drive cancellations this year, it’s more important than ever for healthy donors to give back. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 14,600 Vitalant blood drives across the nation have been forced to cancel due to COVID-19, representing about 364,000 uncollected donations.
Bragging rights are on the line for schools across the state, but in the end, everyone wins as the combined blood donations will help patients in need across Wyoming and beyond. Vitalant collected a total of 1,421 units of blood during last year’s Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Blood Drive Challenge, which helped transform the lives of more than 4,000 patients.
Due to COVID-19, some schools are participating in virtual blood drives this year, which allows donors to give at a donation center conveniently located near them, while still donating on behalf of the Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Blood Drive Challenge.
To see a full list of participating schools and their blood drive dates and times, visit: https://www.vitalant.org/307HSChallenge.
Food for Thought needs drivers
Each week Wyoming Food for Thought Project puts together meals for kids, so that when they are away from school they are not going without. Each week, 1,200 food bags are distributed to schools and homes across the community.
Can you help? Drivers are needed each Thursday morning between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to deliver food bags.
Call Michele at (307) 337-1703 or email volunteer@wyfftp.org
Help us, help others.
Online training for Hospice volunteers
If you’ve been thinking of becoming a Hospice volunteer, now is the time. Training is now ongoing, and partially conducted online so you don’t have to wait to join the caring team.
Volunteers are the heart of Hospice. These exceptional, caring individuals use their gifts and skills to help provide patients, caregivers and families with peace and comfort through the Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions programs.
Volunteers offer a wide range of help including patient and administrative support, companionship visits, errand running, letter writing, light housekeeping, and other opportunities. There is also a need for veteran volunteers to help with the special needs and concerns of veteran patients. If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Dixie at 577-4832.
Bishop Home seeks board members
The Cadoma Foundation, owner of the Historic Bishop Home at 818 E. 2nd St., has openings for board members. If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to be come more involved in your community, and if you love history and historic preservation, this may be the spot for you. The board meets quarterly and is responsible for the development and sustainability of the historic site, as well as the promotion of Wyoming historic preservation. If you are interested, please email info@cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.