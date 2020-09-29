Town Crier: Helping Others

Checking on at-risk kids

Court Appointed Special Advocates are community members who volunteer with CASA of Natrona County. They work with children in the child welfare system who have already experienced abuse or neglect. They meet with children in person at least monthly, and provide information to judges that helps them make the most well-informed decisions about each child.

Child abuse and neglect is likely on the rise during this pandemic. Children are no longer in the public eye — they are not at schools, daycare or in other locations where caring individuals would be able to spot signs of abuse.

If readers suspect a child is in immediate danger, they should call police or 911. They can also contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline via text, phone or online chat at www.childhelp.org/childhelp-hotline to report abuse.

Normally, advocate visits provide an opportunity for CASA volunteers to check in on children’s safety and well-being. Volunteers are currently working with program staff to find creative ways to continue to meet with children. They are using phone calls, FaceTime, Skyping and visiting from afar.