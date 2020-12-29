Town Crier: Helping Others

• First Interstate has partnered with EverFi, a leader in financial education programming, to develop online financial literacy modules that assist with planning, teaching and learning. This content is available at First Interstate’s online Resource Center.

• To ensure meals for families throughout its footprint, First Interstate has kicked off its annual Neighbors Feeding Neighbors program early. Launched in 2009 by the First Interstate Foundation, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors was created to focus resources on food insecurity, one of the most pressing issues facing communities. During the third quarter of each year, the Foundation doubles its match of money and time donated by the employees to charitable organizations that provide food to neighbors in need. This year, First Interstate decided to start the outreach a quarter earlier to help neighbors when they need it most. They plan to keep this campaign in place throughout 2020.

WFBR distributes to partners

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is pleased to announce $52,000 in direct funding to partners across the state as part of their COVID-19 response. These funds will be distributed to support the purchase of food as part of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ Fighting Hunger Feeding Hope Program. This is just one of WFBR's efforts designed to get food where it is needed most when it is needed most.