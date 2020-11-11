Town Crier: Helping Others

Thanks to the support of Blue Envelope, Casper College is only in need of five more units and can now better provide help to those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Sandwich ministry offers Saturday lunch to those in need

The Sandwich Ministry has resumed each Saturday. Lunches are distributed from 10 a.m. to noon in the breezeway at First United Methodist Church.

CC emergency fund surpasses $10,000

Casper College employees, trustees and foundation and alumni board members have donated over $10,000 to the Casper College Cares Student Emergency Fund.

The fund was set up in early April to help Casper College students finding it difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic to make ends meet. “Many of our students were barely getting by during the good times and now find themselves without a job, going to school virtually from home — many with kids going to school from home with them, and trying to figure out how to put food on the table and pay all their monthly bills,” said foundation executive director Denise Bressler.