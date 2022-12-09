Town Crier: Helping Others

CWHT Launches third annual ‘Cards of Caring’ holiday event

It’s that time of year again! For kids and kids at heart, help us spread some Holiday cheer to our patients and Transitions clients with our annual “Cards of Caring” at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions.

Just make a card or send us one of your favorites, with your Holiday wishes. We’ll pass them on to our many patients and clients in Natrona and Converse counties, to bring some smiles this season.

“People have a lot of fun with this every year,” says Community Liaison Susan Burk. “It’s a great project for families, schools, churches, businesses, just about everyone. We get everything from beautifully crafted scrapbook cards to construction paper with cotton balls and glitter, and they’re all beautiful.”

You can send your cards to:

Cards Of Caring

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions

319 S. Wilson

Casper, WY 82601

You can also bring your cards to our Administration office at the same address, or drop them in our festive Drop Box out front nights and weekends.

Thank you for helping to spread the joy of the Season to your loved ones, friends, and neighbors!

For questions or more information, please contact Susan at centralwyominghospice.org or call (307) 577-4832.

How to support food banks

Right now, record-high inflation, supply chain challenges, and the lingering effects of the pandemic are forcing tens of thousands of our neighbors across Wyoming to make excruciatingly difficult decisions. Often, those decisions revolve around where and how to spend hard-earned dollars: Do they buy enough food to nourish themselves and their loved ones, or do they pay for essential prescription medications? Utility bills? Gas to get to work?

Experiencing hunger at any time is difficult, and is especially devastating during the holidays. With so many families, children, older adults, and individuals in Wyoming experiencing hunger right now, your community needs your support more than ever.

During the month of December, your gift to support our Wyoming neighbors will be matched, up to $100,000, thanks to the generous support of the John P. Ellbogen Foundation. That means that right now, $1 helps provide enough food for 6 nourishing meals! Be a part of ending hunger in Wyoming and have your gift DOUBLED for twice the impact by Dec. 31.

Community Foundation grant expands care for Converse County

Our newest Social Worker has joined the care team at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, due in part to a generous grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation.

Douglas resident Desirae Laird will be serving our patients in Converse County, and she says it’s important to her to be able to help her friends and neighbors.

“I am very excited to work for an organization whose primary focus is patient care,” she says, “and to serve the community I live in.”

Expanding our team in Converse County allows more people to stay home with hospice services, and the Wyoming Community Foundation’s $10,000 grant for hiring and training has helped make that possible.

Meals on Wheels accepts donationsWe are accepting donations through Dec. 17 to make Christmas bags for our recipients that may not otherwise have anything else to open on Christmas. Soap, shampoo, lotion, socks, slippers, tissues, blankets, gloves, crossword puzzles, word search puzzles, candy, and snacks are all great ideas. Donations can be dropped off at Meals on Wheels at 1760 E. 12th Street.

Christmas gifts for those who love WyomingPEO is selling Wyoming throws. The 100% cotton 4’ x 6’ throw designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw, call Becky at 307-259-3350.

Bosom Buddies availableBosom Buddies of Wyoming is comprised of a small group of Wyoming women who provide soft, hand-knit, prosthetic bosoms for breast cancer survivors who have undergone mastectomies. The group is celebrating its tenth-year as an organization and has distributed 90 bosoms to women in Wyoming so far this year. Thanks in part to a grant from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, these light-weight, washable, soft bosoms are sent free of charge to anyone who requests them.

For more information, or to order bosoms, contact us at Facebook Page: Bosom Buddies of Wyoming or call us at: 307-247-2503.

Let us be your Bosom Buddies!

Clunkers wantedClunkers are older vehicles (cars, trucks RVs, camping trailers) that are not being used. Clunkers are either running or in need of minor repairs. Either way they have more years to be useful.

There are literally hundreds of clunkers in Casper. They are parked in back yards, off the alley or taking up room on a driveway or in a garage.

Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, is seeking donations of older vehicles, running or in need of minor repairs.

We give them to people in need of transportation or sell them to help cover our on-going expenses. Since 2010 we have had 115 clunkers donated. Poverty Resistance Food Pantry is a non profit, 501©3 Corporation.

That means your donation is tax deductible.

For more information or to donate contact Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or Friend her on Facebook.

Make fleece blankets for those in needThe Fleece Blanket Project meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church 520 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming. Parking is in back of the building.

We welcome anyone who would like to help in any way. If you have never cut and/or tied a blanket, we would be happy to show you.

We trim, cut, and tie/serge fleece blankets which are given to those in need of comfort and warmth.

We started making blankets on Jan. 30, 2016, and have made 1,693 blankets to date.

These blankets have been given to Headstart, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, the Youth Crisis Center, Casper Youth For Christ, Rocky Mountain Oncology, U.S. Renal Care Centers, the Child Development Center, the Children’s Advocacy Project, Healthcare for the Homeless, Interfaith of Natrona County, Wyoming Medical Center, Community Action Partnership, Make A Wish Wyoming, and many other agencies that provide services to those in need as well as individuals.

If you would like to be a part of this project, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com.