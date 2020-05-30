Town Crier: Helping Others

After hearing of about some students who had requested emergency support through the Casper College Student Success Center, Bressler reached out with an email plea and challenge to employees and others to raise $5000 that the foundation would match, to help those Casper College students in need. Less than two weeks later, donations had climbed past $5000. “Every day, you all show how much you care about our students, and just what lengths you are willing to go,” Bressler wrote in a follow-up email. The goal was raised to $10,000, with the Foundation matching every dollar donated up to $10,000. That goal, too, was surpassed.

Said Bressler, “It’s just so heartwarming to know that despite the circumstances we are all currently in, the Casper College family came together to help us to assist as many of our students in need that we can.”

FIB contributes to nonprofits

In an effort to help get food and resources into the hands of those who need it most during the COVID-19 health crisis, First Interstate Bank and its Foundation recently stepped up to donate a total of $20,000 to six separate Wyoming nonprofits.