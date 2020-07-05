Town Crier: Helping Others

After hearing of about some students who had requested emergency support through the Casper College Student Success Center, Bressler reached out with an email plea and challenge to employees and others to raise $5000 that the foundation would match, to help those Casper College students in need. Less than two weeks later, donations had climbed past $5000. “Every day, you all show how much you care about our students, and just what lengths you are willing to go,” Bressler wrote in a follow-up email. The goal was raised to $10,000, with the Foundation matching every dollar donated up to $10,000. That goal, too, was surpassed.

Said Bressler, “It’s just so heartwarming to know that despite the circumstances we are all currently in, the Casper College family came together to help us to assist as many of our students in need that we can.”

WFBR distributes to partners

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is pleased to announce $52,000 direct funding to partners across the state as part of their COVID-19 response. These funds will be distributed to support the purchase of food as part of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ Fighting Hunger Feeding Hope Program. This is just one of WFBR’s efforts designed to get food where it is needed most when it is needed most.