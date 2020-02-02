Town Crier: Helping Others

Helping Others
Night to Shine Prom Feb. 7
Highland Park Community Church will serve as one of churches around the world registered to host Night to Shine 2020, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The event will be hosted through local churches across the globe simultaneously on Friday, February 7. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older. Highland Park is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that is uniting churches of different denominations all over the world with the common goal of celebrating people with special needs.
Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, a dance floor, all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.
For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Highland Park in Casper, visit www.hpcc.church.
For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit: http://www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine/.
Senior companions needed
Do you want to help people in need while earning a tax-free stipend? (Stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits). We are looking for qualified, caring seniors age 55+ years of age on a fixed income to become a senior companion. Call for more information, Vernita Lackey, scpfgp@wyoming.com, 235-5959.
Classroom mentor, foster grandparent
Make a difference in a child's life by becoming a Classroom Mentor/Foster Grandparent while earning a tax free stipend (stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits). We are looking for qualified, caring seniors age 55+ years of age on a fixed income to become a foster grandparent. Call for more information, Vernita Lackey, scpfgp@wyoming.com, 235-5959.
Mentor a youth to make a difference
January is National Mentoring Month. One adult mentor can positively change a child's life for the better. Be that person! Become a mentor for a child here in Casper. Join this team of mentors that are defending their potential. Consider joining the Lunch Buddies program! Have lunch once a week with a child at their school. Laugh, talk and enjoy spending some time with a new friend. Call today at 265-2227 or go to www.wyobbbs.org.
Make fleece blankets
The Fleece Blanket Project cuts and ties fleece blankets on the third Saturday of each month at First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Winter and spring dates are February 15, March 21, April 18, and May 16. The blankets that are made are given to those in need of comfort and warmth. The project began on January 3, 2016, and 1,160 blankets have been made by volunteers since then. These blankets have been given to individuals and to agencies that provide services to those in need of comfort and warmth. Everyone is welcome to come for an hour or two or the entire time. If you have never cut or tied a blanket before, someone can show you how. Donations of fleece are always welcomed as two yards of a solid color and two yards of a print are used for each blanket. If you have any questions, you can contact Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com or call First Christian Church at 234-8964.
New sign for theater
Casper Theater Company would like to thank the following business and people for helping raise the money for the new sign at 735 CY. It is through grants and personal donations they have succeeded in raising almost $30,000 to become visible from the street. First Interstate Bank and First Interstate Foundation, Goodstein Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, and a special thank you to an anonymous donor. Casper Theater Company was able to fund the remaining dollars. Thanks also to Brad Moore and Bar D Signs for putting together the bid, design work and installation. Watch for the new sign very soon as you drive by 735 CY. Thank you all so much.
Volunteer drivers needed
Volunteer Disabled American Veteran (DAV) drivers needed to transport veterans to and from authorized medical appointments in the Casper and Sheridan areas. Most driving occurs on I-25 from the Casper VA Clinic to and from the Sheridan VA Medical Center during the hours of 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Your service will enable veterans to obtain medical treatment they may be prohibited from due to lack of transportation. Ford vehicles are used; primarily the Ford Flex and Ford 4X4 Explorer. Please call 307-675-3273 for application information.
Hospice accepting volunteers
Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is looking for volunteers. These exceptional, caring individuals use their gifts and skills to help provide patients, caregivers and families with peace and comfort through the Hospice and Transitions programs.
Volunteers offer a wide range of help including patient and administrative support, companionship visits, errand running, letter writing, light housekeeping and other opportunities.
Veteran volunteers are also to help with the special needs and concerns of veteran patients.
The next volunteer training is January 18, 2020. If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Dixie at 577-4832.
Guides needed for Ski for Light
The 45th annual Ski for Light International Week will take place from Sunday, February 9 through Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Casper. This is a new venue for the all-volunteer nonprofit’s annual, week-long event where beginning blind and mobility impaired skiers are taught the basics of cross-country skiing, while more experienced skiers further hone their skills. All enjoy a variety of après ski activities.
Participants will stay at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and ski at the Casper Mountain Outdoor Center at McMurry Mountain Park. The Center is a joint venture of Natrona County and the Casper Mountain Biathlon Club with 42 kilometers of wide cross-country trails.
The annual week-long event attracts more than 250 skiers, guides and volunteers from throughout the United States, as well as international participants from several other countries. During the Ski for Light week, each skier with a disability is paired with an experienced, sighted cross-country skier who acts as ski instructor and on-snow guide. The group is currently seeking more guides. Additional information can be found at www.sfl.org.
New online directory for churches
Here is some important information about the first ever website created and managed by Servants United. They have created a website to aid the community in connecting with either a local church, a local Christian organization or a Christian-owned business. The website address is www.ChristianConnectory.com.
Many of the Christian leaders in the community are excited about this easy way to connect online with various churches and Christian organizations and businesses in the Casper area. Currently the website has three directories for churches, Christian organizations and Christian-owned businesses. As it grows and develops, categories of faith-based community events, prayer gatherings and other helpful ways to connect the Christian community may be added. If you see a correction that needs to be made or would like to advertise to support the directory, please email info@christianconnectory.com.
Food pantries, meals
Here is a list of food pantries and soup kitchens in Casper, updated by Mary Ann Budenske.
Casper Community Church, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. 267-7430. Serves a meal at 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
College Heights Community Center, 1927 S. Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 224-4104.
Faith Assembly of God, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 265-9121.
First Church of the Nazarene, 2020 S. Jefferson, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m. 258-9646.
Holy Cross Center Inc., 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041.
Mountain View Baptist, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Joshua’s Storehouse, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. 265-0242.
Restoration Fellowship, 411 S. Walsh Dr., fourth Wednesday of month, 4 to 6:30 p.m. 235-9100.
Salvation Army, 441 S. Center St., Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. 234-2002. Breakfast, 9 to 10 a.m. and lunch, 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
First Christian Church, King’s Corner, 112 S Beech Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, sack lunches provided.
First United Methodist Church, Kings Corner, 112 S Beech Street, hot meal, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Central Wyoming Rescue Mission, 230 N. Park, breakfast, 7 to 8 a.m.; lunch, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner, 6 to 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732; email mbudenske@aol.com.
Glenrock: Glenrock Area Food Pantry, 506 W. Birch, Ste. 15, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, noon to 6 p.m., all ages.
CASA receives big grant
CASA of Natrona County has been awarded a $20,000 Promising Practices grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children. CASA of Natrona County recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
The Promising Practices grant will be able to help CASA of Natrona County to better address the unique needs of children in Natrona County who are close to aging out of foster care. CASA of Natrona County is creating a mobile store providing gently used clothing free of charge to youth in foster care. It will also provide teens in foster care the opportunity to gain employment and job skills with assistance of a mentor who will work hand-in-hand with them.
There are 950 CASA/GAL programs nationwide, including 45 state offices. The federal grant funds distributed through National CASA/GAL are provided by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, U.S. Department of Justice, as authorized under the Victims of Child Abuse Act of 1990. In 2018, National CASA/GAL was awarded nearly $10 million in federal grants.
CATC low income tickets and tokens
Combined funding from the City of Casper, the towns of Mills and Evansville and the Wells Fargo Foundation is being used to continue the Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC) Low Income Fare Assistance Program into 2020.
CATC’s Low Income Fare Assistance Program provides a limited number of tickets or tokens for rides on CATC or The Bus for local people who have low, very low, extremely low or no income at all as defined by federal poverty guidelines from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Wyoming Department of Health.
According to CATC executive director John Jones, the ongoing financial commitment of these funders makes a real difference to those for whom CATC is the only accessible, safe and affordable way to get to work, medical appointments, education and shopping.
Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC) is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit transit provider for Casper, Evansville, Mills, Bar Nunn and parts of Natrona County. The combined system of demand-response and fixed route buses serves the general public, the elderly and disabled and those who do not have access to their own vehicle.
For information or to donate, visit www.catcbus.com or contact John Jones at 265-1313 or john@catcbus.com.
Poverty Resistance Food Pantry needs financial help
The Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott has distributed food, mainly fresh produce, to literally thousands of low income folks so far in 2019. The food program is designed to support chronically low income families including disabled, seniors, children and low income workers. About 14 percent of people (mainly children and seniors) in Wyoming are considered “Food Insecure.”
Since January 1, 2019, the food pantry has distributed 388,833 pounds of food.
Poverty Resistance Food Pantry is one of the largest distribution points for salvaged food, grocery rescue and donated perishable foods in the state.
According to the formula supplied by Feeding America, the nation’s largest umbrella organization for food banks and food pantries the salvage value of this food is $660,000.00.
Most of the produce and other food is donated. However, the pantry has to transport the food and provide a place to distribute it. That means freezers and walk-in coolers. That means rent, utilities, transportation expenses and insurance.
The pantry’s main source of funding is small donations from individuals. To donate, please mail a check to Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, Casper, WY 82601 or donate through Facebook. Your donation is tax deductible. For more information, contact Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, friend her on Facebook or call her at 307-215-4732.